[SBS Star] "Tax Office Is Begging Me to Spend Money" Kim Jong-kook Says He Had the Same Car for 10 Years
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.09 17:11
[SBS Star] "Tax Office Is Begging Me to Spend Money" Kim Jong-kook Says He Had the Same Car for 10 Years
Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that he has been using the same car for 10 years. 

On December 8, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel 'GYM JONG KOOK' with a new video. 

The video showed comedian Yang Se Chan visiting Kim Jong-kook to learn some workout tips from him.  

They met at the parking lot, and Yang Se Chan noticed a brand-new car that the GYM JONG KOOK production team was on. 

Kim Jong-kook explained that he purchased them a car, and Yang Se Chan suddenly closed his eyes and prayed. 

Yang Se Chan said, "I prayed for this car, then touched it. I didn't know how long you would keep this car, so I prayed for the car to be safe for the next 10 years." 
Kim Jong-kook
Kim Jong-kook laughed and commented, "I know that I lead a frugal life, but in those 10 years, more than two different new models for this car would probably come out. I mean, I've used my own car for like 10 years, but..."

He explained, "A lot of people believe that I own a fancy car, but that's not right. I've had my car for 10 years. The tax office even calls and begs me to spend more money! But I have no intention of buying a new car. Cars don't bring me any happiness." 
Kim Jong-kook
Then, one of 'GYM JONG KOOK' producers playfully commented, "In that case, can you buy me a car?" 

Kim Jong-kook chuckled and responded, "I mean, I technically can. Well, if you really need one, ask me for it then." 

He went on, "I actually thought about buying a compact car, because I thought it would be good to just take it anywhere, without really giving much care to it. But I thought an electric bicycle would be better if I was going to use it like that." 

To this, Yang Se Chan said, "Wouldn't it be better to just walk then?" 

Kim Jong-kook answered, "Yeah, it kind of is. So, I've been walking to places these days." 
 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
