[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Shares How Amazing It Feels to Be Going to Space Next Year
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Shares How Amazing It Feels to Be Going to Space Next Year

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Shares How Amazing It Feels to Be Going to Space Next Year

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.09 15:58
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Shares How Amazing It Feels to Be Going to Space Next Year
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared excitement about his upcoming tour around the Moon. 

On December 9, the dearMoon project released videos of their crew members online. 

The dearMoon project is a lunar tourism mission and art project conceived and financed by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. 

The rocket developed by American business magnate Elon Musk's SpaceX will make a week-long journey to the Moon and back. 

It is the first civilian mission to the Moon, and the flight is scheduled to take place some time next year―2023. 

Recently, the final eight crew members were selected from 1 million people worldwide, that includes Yusaku Maezawa himself, T.O.P, American DJ Steve Aoki, British photographer Karim Iliya and more. 
T.O.P
In the video, T.O.P started off by introducing himself as a 35-year-old musician, actor and art collector from Korea. 

Then, T.O.P said, "I'm so honored to be a member of the dearMoon project. I've always fantasized about space and the Moon since when I was young. I applied for the project, because I wanted to feel new stimulation and enlightenment." 

The artist continued, "When I was told that I was chosen as the crew, I was so happy. MZ (Yusaku Maezawa) has been like a brother to me over the years. He's an entrepreneur and adventurer, who I admire. Also, MZ inspired me as an art collector and gave me a lot of advice in my life." 

He went on, "As a Korean citizen and artist, I feel great pride and responsibility in becoming the first Korean civilian going to the Moon, and representing my country. I want to give support to all my dearMoon crew members. I look forward to returning to Earth as an artist with new inspirations after seeing the Moon close with my own eyes."

"I'm not scared to go to the Moon at all. I'm not afraid of new experiences. Instead, I'm honored to have these experiences. I can't wait to go to space. As a Korean artist, I want the dearMoon project to inspire the world, give people hope and make anyone with a dream feel that anything is possible.", he added. 
 

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' 'dearMoon' YouTube, 'dearmoonproject' twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.