[SBS Star] "Oh, SEULGI's Wish Has Come True!" Red Velvet SEULGI Seen Becoming Close to Park Eun Bin
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.09 14:16
[SBS Star] "Oh, SEULGIs Wish Has Come True!" Red Velvet SEULGI Seen Becoming Close to Park Eun Bin
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet and actress Park Eun Bin were spotted interacting with each other on Instagram. 

In the beginning of last month when SEULGI featured in a popular YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Healthcare Center', she revealed that she wishes to get close to Park Eun Bin, explaining that she could not get her eyes off her in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and heard about her amazing personality." 

At that time, SEULGI said, "I'm a huge fan of yours. I want to be friends with you so badly! It would be great if we could start messaging each other or something!" 
SEULGI
Then on December 5, SEULGI updated her Instagram with a new photo of herself. 

Not long after SEULGI uploaded this photo, Park Eun Bin hit the 'like' button of this post, which fans immediately let SEULGI know about through the official fan messenger. 

When SEULGI heard that Park Eun Bin 'liked' her post, she responded in disbelief, "What? Park Eun Bin sunbae-nim 'liked' my post? No way! My heart's beating so fast." 

She went on, "What shall I do in return? Shall I visit her Instagram and 'like' her post as well? It's unlikely that she'll read her direct messages, so I should probably 'like' back, right?" 

She resumed, "Oh, she uploaded a new post today? Let me go and press the 'like' button! I went to congratulate her. 'Yong-jin's Healthcare Center' connected us! Yay! And ReVeluv (the name of Red Velvet's official fandom) delivered great news to me!" 
SEULGI
On Park Eun Bin's Instagram that she posted after receiving 'Rising Star Award' at the inaugural celebration of 'Asian Pacific Cinema & Television' with her appearance in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', SEULGI left her footprint. 

In the comment section, SEULGI wrote, "Congratulations! You're the best!" along with crying face and heart emojis. 

To this, Park Eun Bin replied, "Thank you! I like you, SEULGI-jjing!", and added shy monkey and heart emojis. 

Many fans are patiently waiting for SEULGI and Park Eun Bin's photos together. 
SEULGI
(Credit= Online Community, 'eunbining0904' 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
