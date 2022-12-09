뉴스
[SBS Star] Hur Young Ji Confesses that She Still Feels a Little Awkward with Han Seung Yeon
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.09 11:08 View Count
K-pop girl group KARA's latest joiner Hur Young Ji confessed that she still feels somewhat awkward with Han Seung Yeon.

On December 8, KARA guested on KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus'. 

As it has been almost eight years since the members got together to promote, they were given some time to have an honest conversation with each other by playing a 'voting' game. 

During the first round, the host asked them to pick one of the members who they still feel awkward with. 

Surprisingly, the leader Han Seung Yeon received the most votes―in total of three votes.

When asked why, Hur Young Ji answered, "I haven't had as many drinks with Seung Yeon as other members, so.. I only feel a tiny bit awkward with her though!", then awkwardly laughed. 
KARA
Park Gyu-ri commented, "I didn't choose Seung Yeon because I really felt awkward with her. It's just that I felt like she would be the most understanding about me choosing her." 

She jokingly added, "But I think Young Ji chose Seung Yeon, as she actually does feel uncomfortable with Seung Yeon!" 

Hur Young Ji laughed and responded, "No, no. It's not like that. Can I change my reason?" 
KARA
Afterwards, they were asked to pick a member that they think would gain much more popularity after their current 'MOVE AGAIN' promotion. 

For this question, Park Gyu-ri received three votes and Hur Young Ji got two votes. 

Kang Ji Young explained why she chose Park Gyu-ri, "I was able to see lots of different sides of Gyu-ri during 'MOVE AGAIN' promotion. I think many people would be surprised to see those sides of her as well." 

Nicole added, "Yeah, Gyu-ri is like, at her prettiest time in her life right now." 
KARA
Then, Han Seung Yeon said, "The reason why I chose Young Ji was because she's become very professional in the last many years that we didn't promote together. In our last promotion, she was still new in the group, and I could see that. But I feel like she's learned a lot in the past eight years. She seems really experienced now." 

To this, Hur Young Ji got up with a bright smile, and bowed to Han Seung Yeon. 
KARA
KARA made the group's debut in March 2007; Hur Young Ji became part of KARA from their sixth mini album 'Day & Night' released in August 2014. 

(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus) 

(SBS Star) 
