[SBS Star] JYP Ent. Announces JINNI's Sudden Departure From NMIXX

JINNI of K-pop girl group NMIXX is leaving the group.On December 9, NMIXX's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that the company has terminated their contract with JINNI.Therefore, JINNI will no longer be a member of the group; and the group will be continuing as six members.JYP Entertainment's full statement is as follows:Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.JINNI, who has been a part of NMIXX, decided to terminate her contract and leave the team for personal reasons.We're sorry for causing concerns with a sudden news.This also means that from this moment forward, all future activities of NMIXX will be carried on as a six-member group.We hope NSWERs will continue to send support for the six NMIXX members growing from this and pursuing their dreams.Also, please continue to root for JINNI, who plans to embark on a new path.We apologize once again to the supportive fans for this news. Thank you.JINNI debuted as a member of NMIXX on February 22, 2022.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)