[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Yoon Byung Hee Shares How Incredible Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been Are

Actor Yoon Byung Hee shared that actor Song Joong Ki and actress Jeon Yeo Been are just so incredible, and he explained why.On December 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Yoon Byung Hee made an appearance as one of the guests.During the talk, Yoon Byung Hee talked about working with Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeon Been for tvN's popular drama 'Vincenzo' that aired last year.Yoon Byung Hee said, "Since I've only played minor roles in films/dramas for a long time, I still feel really awkward being on site. I feel like I don't belong there, as if I'm a guest or something. I always feel uncomfortable when I'm on site."He continued, "But Jeon Yeon Been took such great care of me during the shooting of 'Vincenzo'. She always listened to every word that I said, even those unimportant ones. One day, I was like, 'Why can't I digest well today?' It was something that I unconsciously said. Later that day, she handed me some medicine for indigestion."After that, Yoon Byung Hee mentioned a recent moment that he was touched by Song Joong Ki's kindness.The actor commented, "Not too long ago, I was invited to 'APAN Star Awards'. On the list of actors that were invited, there was also Song Joong Ki. I got excited. I wanted to go and say hi to him. But at that time, I was filming 'I Live Alone' (MBC's reality show). So, there were lots of cameras around me."He went on, "Since I thought it would be rude to bring all the cameras with me, without his consent, I called him to ask if that was okay before I went to see him. Song Joong Ki was like, 'Hyung, what's the problem with that? Of course that's okay! Shall I go to you before you come to me?' He didn't even hesitate for a second when he said this."With a big smile, he added, "Song Joong Ki is a very manly and loyal person."(Credit= tvN Vicenzo, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)