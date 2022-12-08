[SBS Star] Former EXO Kris Wu Might Get Chemical Castration in Canada

Previously, Beijing court sentenced Kris Wu to 13 years in prison and deportation to his home country.
The court found him guilty of raping a minor (11 years and 6 months), and sexually assaulting multiple individuals (1 year and 10 months).
Currently, Canada is one of the countries that actively implement chemical castration on long-term sex offenders.
Reports say that the Correctional Service of Canada provides counseling and therapy while injecting drugs and hormones to chemically castrate sex offenders.
(Credit= 'kriswu' Instagram)
(SBS Star)