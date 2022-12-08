[SBS Star] Former EXO Kris Wu Might Get Chemical Castration in Canada

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group EXO's former member Kris Wu (Wu Yi Fan) might be chemically castrated, after he was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting minors.Previously, Beijing court sentenced Kris Wu to 13 years in prison and deportation to his home country.The court found him guilty of raping a minor (11 years and 6 months), and sexually assaulting multiple individuals (1 year and 10 months).Since the former EXO member is a Canadian citizen, attention is being focused on whether he will be given a chemical castration when he returns to the country.Currently, Canada is one of the countries that actively implement chemical castration on long-term sex offenders.Reports say that the Correctional Service of Canada provides counseling and therapy while injecting drugs and hormones to chemically castrate sex offenders.Upon hearing the news, people commented, "Stop mentioning EXO. I bet everybody forgot he was once in the group.", "We should adopt this in my country.", "He's toxic. He should be banished forever.", and more.(Credit= 'kriswu' Instagram)(SBS Star)