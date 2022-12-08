뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's Been So Long!" f(x) Amber & Luna Hang Out with Each Other in New York City
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.08
[SBS Star] "Its Been So Long!" f(x) Amber & Luna Hang Out with Each Other in New York City
Amber and Luna of K-pop girl group f(x) met in New York City, the United States. 

On December 7, Luna updated her Instagram with a new post. 

Along with a comment, "My unnie who's still awesome as she's always been.", Luna uploaded two photos of her in Amber's arms on the street. 

Through the comment section, Luna sent a message to me(you) (the name of f(x)'s official fandom), "It's been so long. I love you, me(you)!" 
f(x)
f(x)
Around this time, Amber also posted three new photos on her Instagram. 

The photos were taken on the same street as the ones that Luna had previously shared. 

In these photos, Amber and Luna put their faces closely together and made a playful as well as happy smile. 

Amber wrote, "(Koala emoji) (dog emoji) in NY.", and under this post, Luna wrote, "I miss you!" 
f(x)
f(x)
f(x)
Management agency SM Entertainment debuted f(x) in September 2009. 

But since 2016, the four members of f(x)―Amber, Luna, Victoria and Krystal had not released any new songs nor performed together.

Upon their contract expiration in September 2019, Amber, Luna and Victoria left SM Entertainment. 

Then in August 2020, Krystal also left SM Entertainment. 

After they all left their initial agency, words have gone around that f(x) had disbanded, however, they recently clarified that the group still exists. 

Currently, they are all focusing on their individual promotions as solo artists and actresses.
f(x)
(Credit= 'hermosavidaluna' 'amberliu' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
