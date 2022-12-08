뉴스
[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Tells How They Managed to Get Through the Time When Beenzino Was in the Military
[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Tells How They Managed to Get Through the Time When Beenzino Was in the Military

[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Tells How They Managed to Get Through the Time When Beenzino Was in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.08 15:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Stefanie Michova Tells How They Managed to Get Through the Time When Beenzino Was in the Military
German model Stefanie Michova shared how her and her husband hip-hop artist Beenzino managed to get through the time when Beenzino was in the military. 

On December 7, one popular YouTube channel ran by Korean comedians updated their channel with a new video. 

The video showed the comedians sitting down for a conversation with Stefanie Michova. 

While talking together, one of the comedians asked Stefanie Michova about her love story with Beenzino, he particularly asked whether there were any difficulties when Beenzino was in the army. 

Stefanie Michova answered, "We did have a conversation about us right before he went to the army. We both said that we'll try our best, obviously, but if one person feels like if it's not going to work, we promised to have a very honest talk with each other and say, 'Sorry, I don't think I can do this.'" 

She continued, "Luckily, it never came to that. I think we just always tried to be supportive of each other and be honest. And also give each other the option to be like, 'You know what? I don't want to do this anymore.', without the other one feeling bad about it. But nothing like that happened. So, we are all good." 
Stefanie Michova
Stefanie Michova
Then they asked if she visited Beenzino at his military base. 

Stefanie Michova responded, "Yeah, I did. The problem was though, we were doing a long distance at that time, so I could only come to Korea every four months. We would see one another on his day-offs, every four months." 

After wrapping up the talk about the military, they asked, "Would you mind us asking how you two met?" 

Stefanie Michova laughingly and commented, "A friend introduced us. It's not that exciting. Our friend didn't introduce us for a dating purpose. It was more like, 'How about you two getting to know one another?' sort of thing." 

She went on, "It was when I was in Los Angeles, my friend asked, 'Do you want to hang out with me and Sung-bin (Beenzino's real name)?' When I met Sung-bin, I tried to act cool in front of him. I was like, 'Hey, can I have a cigarette?' and I don't even smoke! He was like, 'Yeah.' and that's how it all started.", then laughed. 
 

Stefanie Michova and Beenzino began dating in August 2014, and made their relationship public in April 2015. 

Back in the end of 2020, Beenzino shared that he proposed to Stefanie Michova and she said yes. 

This August, the couple announced that they got married. 

(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube, 'stefaniemichova' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.