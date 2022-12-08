뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Members HyunA & Kwon So-hyun Boast Their Everlasting Friendship
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Members HyunA & Kwon So-hyun Boast Their Everlasting Friendship

[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Members HyunA & Kwon So-hyun Boast Their Everlasting Friendship

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.08 13:51 View Count
[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Members HyunA & Kwon So-hyun Boast Their Everlasting Friendship
The two former members of disbanded K-pop girl group 4MINUTE―K-pop star-turned-actress Kwon So-hyun and soloist HyunA―boasted their rock-solid friendship. 

On December 7, Kwon So-hyun updated her Instagram with a new post.

The post included lots of photos taken in front of a snack truck that was sent to the site of her upcoming film 'Delivery'. 

In the caption, Kwon So-hyun wrote, "Oh my! How long ago was this photo of us taken?! HyunA has sent a snack truck to 'Delivery' filming site for everyone working hard for the film. Thank you, unnie!"
Kwon So-hyun and HyunA
Kwon So-hyun and HyunA
On the snack truck, HyunA wrote the sweetest messages to Kwon So-hyun as well as the cast and production team of 'Delivery'. 

To Kwon So-hyun, HyunA wrote, "My sister, thank you for growing up so well like this! From HyunA unnie.", along with a photo of the two from the time they were promoting as the members of 4MINUTE together. 

Then to the 'Delivery' team, HyunA wrote, "Please take good care of my maknae Kkwon-so! I'll be giving my full support to everybody!" 

Not long after Kwon So-hyun updated her Instagram with these photos, HyunA came along and left a comment saying, "I'm proud of you." 
Kwon So-hyun and HyunA
Following seven years of being active in the industry, 4MINUTE officially disbanded and parted ways with their agency CUBE Entertainment in the summer of 2016. 

Ever since they disbanded, lots of rumors about the members unfriending HyunA spread online. 

Rumors say that it was because 4MINUTE was majorly a HyunA-centered group, and the members did not like HyunA for that reason. 

But this new post by Kwon So-hyun clearly showed that those were just rumors; in fact, they were still very good friends with each other. 
Kwon So-hyun and HyunA
(Credit= 'kkwonsso_94' Instagram, CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.