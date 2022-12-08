[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Members HyunA & Kwon So-hyun Boast Their Everlasting Friendship

이미지 확대하기

The two former members of disbanded K-pop girl group 4MINUTE―K-pop star-turned-actress Kwon So-hyun and soloist HyunA―boasted their rock-solid friendship.On December 7, Kwon So-hyun updated her Instagram with a new post.The post included lots of photos taken in front of a snack truck that was sent to the site of her upcoming film 'Delivery'.In the caption, Kwon So-hyun wrote, "Oh my! How long ago was this photo of us taken?! HyunA has sent a snack truck to 'Delivery' filming site for everyone working hard for the film. Thank you, unnie!"On the snack truck, HyunA wrote the sweetest messages to Kwon So-hyun as well as the cast and production team of 'Delivery'.To Kwon So-hyun, HyunA wrote, "My sister, thank you for growing up so well like this! From HyunA unnie.", along with a photo of the two from the time they were promoting as the members of 4MINUTE together.Then to the 'Delivery' team, HyunA wrote, "Please take good care of my maknae Kkwon-so! I'll be giving my full support to everybody!"Not long after Kwon So-hyun updated her Instagram with these photos, HyunA came along and left a comment saying, "I'm proud of you."Following seven years of being active in the industry, 4MINUTE officially disbanded and parted ways with their agency CUBE Entertainment in the summer of 2016.Ever since they disbanded, lots of rumors about the members unfriending HyunA spread online.Rumors say that it was because 4MINUTE was majorly a HyunA-centered group, and the members did not like HyunA for that reason.But this new post by Kwon So-hyun clearly showed that those were just rumors; in fact, they were still very good friends with each other.(Credit= 'kkwonsso_94' Instagram, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)