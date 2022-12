이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Joon Gi expressed his thanks to his former co-star IU for showing support for his new drama.On December 6, Lee Joon Gi took to his Instagram and shared photos of him posing in front of a coffee truck that he received from IU.Along with the photos, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "I can't believe this surprise encouragement. Thank you, Ji-eun (IU's real name)."He continued, "Thanks to you, all staff members are filming more enjoyably after eating deliciously and gaining strength."The actor also said, "I've been touched once again by your thoughtfulness of making sure to support us two," referring to his counterpart Shin Sae Kyeong, IU's EDAM Entertainment labelmate.Lee Joon Gi and IU became close friends to each other after working together for SBS' 2016 hit drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)