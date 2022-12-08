[SBS Star] Filipino Dancer Tells Why He Became BTS JUNGKOOK's Fan After Working with Him for 'Dreamers' MV

이미지 확대하기

Filipino dancer Allen Charles Saguion shared that working with JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS for 'Dreamers' music video was life-changing for him.On December 5, Filipino news outlet The Philippine Star released their interview of Allen Charles Saguion, who featured in the music video of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022's official soundtrack 'Dreamers' by JUNGKOOK.In 'Dreamers' music video, Allen Charles Saguion was seen on the right side of JUNGKOOK, wearing a white t-shirt with sunglasses on top of his hair; according to him, the shoot was filmed in different locations on two separate days.First, Allen Charles Saguion recalled the moment when he met JUNGKOOK for the first time, "I still remember the first time I saw JUNGKOOK. It was the first day of the shoot. Everyone on set was excited. When we were ready to do the first rehearsal, he walked in with his manager, makeup artists, assistants and bodyguards. I looked at him straight in the eye, and he was smiling. He greeted every dancer on set."He continued, "When I saw JUNGKOOK, I noticed how tall he was. He was like 6 foot tall. JUNGKOOK's face was like a baby's. His scent was the most memorable scent in my entire life. I still remember the scent every time I watch the music video. His cologne had a manly smell with a mix of a baby scent.""There was a part where we danced together, just the two of us. A simple footwork, but JUNGKOOK's dancing skills were amazing. He danced as if he totally owned it. It was such an experience working with him.", he excitedly went on.Apart from JUNGKOOK's height, attractive features, unforgettable scent and incredible dancing skills, it was his redeeming qualities that endeared him to Allen Charles Saguion, he explained.Allen Charles Saguion said, "JUNGKOOK always said thank you. He mostly spoke Korean, but sometimes English. He was also continually checking on us to make sure that everyone was okay and not too tired. Every time we finished a take, he bowed to us. He was super kind, never ignoring us."Then, the dancer stated that these were the exact reasons why he became a fan of JUNGKOOK as well as BTS' music.Allen Charles Saguion commented, "After working with JUNGKOOK, I literally listened to every song, and watched all music videos that he released. I never really knew until I worked with JUNGKOOK, like, he changed something in me, as I always thought that big artists like him would ignore people or snub us just because they are really famous."He added, "But JUNGKOOK made me change that thought, because he showed us love and kindness with simple gesture and words. He was different."(Credit= 'FIFA' YouTube)(SBS Star)