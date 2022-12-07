[SBS Star] "I Still Can't Delete His Number" Eun Jiwon Tears Up While Talking About His Late Father

이미지 확대하기

Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES shed tears while talking about his father who passed away three years ago in September 2018.On December 7, MBN's television show 'Hi, Bye' (literal title) pre-released a short footage from their upcoming episode.In this footage, the members of 'Hi, Bye' were seen sitting around the fire outside their accommodation for a talk after dinner.Eun Jiwon stated, "When I was young, my dad has always been this dominant figure in the house. He was strong and scary. I was scared of him at times."He continued, "But after he became ill, he was hospitalized. He couldn't even move properly; the only thing he could do was to blink on his hospital bed. It felt weird seeing him that weak. It didn't feel right, as he's never been like that, ever. I really hated seeing him like that. I kept saying to myself, 'No, that's not how my dad is like. That's not him.'"He resumed, "Because of that reason, I often avoided visiting him in the hospital. I definitely could have gone to see him every day, but I just didn't and I regret that so much now. I should have spent more time with him, you know."Following that, Eun Jiwon mentioned that he still cannot delete his father's phone number on his phone.Eun Jiwon said, "I still can't delete my dad's phone number despite knowing that someone else may have that number now. I have a voice message that is from him, but I honestly can't listen to that. It starts off with him by saying, 'Jiwon.' and I just..."Then, his eyes filled with tears, and he said with a shaky voice a little moment later, "But what can we do about it? Not only me, but we all have to send our dads off with a smile. I'm sure they are watching us from somewhere, so..."(Credit= MBN Hi, Bye)(SBS Star)