뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Still Can't Delete His Number" Eun Jiwon Tears Up While Talking About His Late Father
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Still Can't Delete His Number" Eun Jiwon Tears Up While Talking About His Late Father

[SBS Star] "I Still Can't Delete His Number" Eun Jiwon Tears Up While Talking About His Late Father

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.07 18:08 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Still Cant Delete His Number" Eun Jiwon Tears Up While Talking About His Late Father
Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES shed tears while talking about his father who passed away three years ago in September 2018. 

On December 7, MBN's television show 'Hi, Bye' (literal title) pre-released a short footage from their upcoming episode. 

In this footage, the members of 'Hi, Bye' were seen sitting around the fire outside their accommodation for a talk after dinner. 

Eun Jiwon stated, "When I was young, my dad has always been this dominant figure in the house. He was strong and scary. I was scared of him at times." 

He continued, "But after he became ill, he was hospitalized. He couldn't even move properly; the only thing he could do was to blink on his hospital bed. It felt weird seeing him that weak. It didn't feel right, as he's never been like that, ever. I really hated seeing him like that. I kept saying to myself, 'No, that's not how my dad is like. That's not him.'"

He resumed, "Because of that reason, I often avoided visiting him in the hospital. I definitely could have gone to see him every day, but I just didn't and I regret that so much now. I should have spent more time with him, you know." 
Eun Jiwon
Following that, Eun Jiwon mentioned that he still cannot delete his father's phone number on his phone. 

Eun Jiwon said, "I still can't delete my dad's phone number despite knowing that someone else may have that number now. I have a voice message that is from him, but I honestly can't listen to that. It starts off with him by saying, 'Jiwon.' and I just..." 

Then, his eyes filled with tears, and he said with a shaky voice a little moment later, "But what can we do about it? Not only me, but we all have to send our dads off with a smile. I'm sure they are watching us from somewhere, so..." 
Eun Jiwon
Eun Jiwon
(Credit= MBN Hi, Bye) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.