[SBS Star] VIDEO: Traditional Liquor Maker Praises BTS JIN's Beauty·Learning Attitude to the Skies
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.07 16:57 Updated 2022.12.07 16:58 View Count
Traditional Korean liquor-making expert Park Rok-dam lavished praise on JIN of K-pop boy group BTS after a lesson with him. 

On December 6, Park Rok-dam uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage from his recent lesson with and JIN. 

In this footage, Park Rok-dam shared his first impression of JIN, "When I saw JIN, I thought to myself, 'Are all the people on television these days this good-looking? Is his beauty all natural?' I was just amazed with his facial features." 

He continued, "He was youthful as well; he didn't look his age at all. I kept asking myself, 'How is he this good-looking? Is this even possible? How is a man as beautiful as him?' I had no idea who he was, how old he is and stuff, so..." 
Park Rok-dam
Then, Park Rok-dam remembered JIN telling him that he likes to drink traditionally-made soju.

Park Rok-dam said, "JIN said that he likes to drink wine, but he also likes to drink traditionally-made soju. He told me that he usually order it online and get it delivered home. I was happy to hear that, because some people think traditional liquors in a certain way if they don't know anything about them." 

He went on, "But I was happy that JIN had an experience of traditionally-made soju himself. He seemed like an open-minded and accepting person. At that point, I stopped worrying about teaching him about traditional liquors." 

After teaching JIN how to make makgeolli (rice wine) in the most traditional way, Park Rok-dam commented, "JIN was lively, friendly and hard-working throughout the lesson. He never questioned my way of making liquors as well. I loved his attitude. I thank him for that." 
Park Rok-dam
Following some time, JIN came to see Park Rok-dam again to try makgeolli that he made. 

About his makgeolli, Park Rok-dam told JIN, "It's not bad for your first try. I would give this 75 out of 100. I've taught over 300,000 people so far, and their average score was between 65 to 70 out of 100, so this is pretty well-made. I hope you keep your keen interest in traditional Korean liquor-making, JIN."  
 

(Credit= '박록담의 우리 술방' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
