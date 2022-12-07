[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Plans to Hold Their First Public Audition for the First Time in 4 Years

뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.07 15:46 View Count
YG Entertainment is planning to hold their first public audition for the first time in four years. 

On December 7, YG Entertainment made an announcement that excited fans living in Korea. 

YG Entertainment said, "We will be holding a public audition titled '2023 YG National Audition Tour' from January 7 until February 12 next year. '2023 YG National Audition Tour' will begin with an audition in Daejeon. Then, we're going to be visiting Daegu, Gwangju, Busan and Seoul next." 

The agency continued, "Males and females with any nationalities can come to the audition. But they must be residing in Korea and be born in between 2004 and 2012. It is also limited to those who have no ties with any agencies." 

They added, "Applicants may apply online in advance, or register by 2PM on the day of the audition. When you apply, you must choose one of the categories from vocal, rap and dance." 
YG Ent.
This marks YG Entertainment's first public audition since four years ago in 2019. 

YG Entertainment is home to major K-pop groups including BIGBANG, WINNER, iKON, BLACKPINK, TREASURE and more. 

Many are expressing their great excitement upon seeing YG Entertainment becoming busy for their next group. 
YG Ent.
(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
