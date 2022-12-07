[SBS Star] Kang Ji Young Tells How Amazing It Felt to Make a Comeback as KARA

이미지 확대하기

Kang Ji Young of K-pop girl group KARA shared how incredible it felt to return to the industry as a member of KARA.On December 6, Kang Ji Young took to her Instagram to share her feelings upon wrapping up promotions for 'MOVE AGAIN'.Kang Ji Young said, "I honestly don't know how to express the feelings that are in me now. As we wrapped up promotions for 'MOVE AGAIN', my heart filled with different emotions. Everything about our comeback feels like a dream to me."She continued, "I realized that when I'm with my group members, I become a very strong person who's doing something important in life. I also feel blessed when I'm with them. I think I had forgotten this for the last nine years that I promoted as solo, away from KARA."She went on, "I felt so happy to be back as KARA. I felt really grateful and happy seeing us get together under the name of KARA. Thank you everyone for making us 'MOVE AGAIN'!", then she listed all people around who helped KARA make a comeback.After that, Kang Ji Young thanked KAMILIA (the name of KARA's official fandom) and the other members of KARA.Kang Ji Young stated, "KAMILIA! This would have been impossible without you! I know our promotions were short, but we were all happy, weren't we? Let's see each other more frequently from now on. I promise!"She resumed, "My fellow members! Ah, I wanted to write a long message to you, saying this and that. I've got many things to say to you guys, but my heart's about to blow up, so I'm not going to write more to you. You know what I want to say to you even if I don't say it, right?"Lastly, the KARA member shared a message to the group's beloved late member Koo Ha Ra, "Unnie! Good days have come to us. This is the moment that you've always dreamed of. Can you hear me? I love you! Miss you!"Along with photos from 'MOVE AGAIN' promotions at music shows, Kang Ji Young also included a photo of the CD of 'MOVE AGAIN' that she put at Koo Ha Ra's ossuary.Back on November 29, KARA dropped a special album 'MOVE AGAIN'.'MOVE AGAIN' marked the group's first return to the industry in seven and a half years since their seventh mini album 'In Love' in May 2015.(Credit= 'kkangjji_' Instagram)(SBS Star)