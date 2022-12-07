[SBS Star] BTS V·Gang Dong Won·Yim Siwan Play Golf Together

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS, actors Gang Dong Won and Yim Siwan went to play golf together.On December 6, one dentist uploaded some new photos on his Instagram.The photos showed the dentist, V, Gang Dong Won and Yim Siwan at a golf course.The first two photos were of the four guys posing next to each other, each wearing a golf clothing.In the next two photos, they were all practicing their moves on the ground.They were laughing, looking like they were having a good time with each other's company.This dentist is said to be V's dentist, who is personally close to V.It seemed like V decided to bring his good friends Gang Dong Won and Yim Siwan along when they were planned to play golf together.Actually, some lucky fans spotted V, Gang Dong Won and Yim Siwan hanging out together earlier this summer as well.However, no photos were released at that time.After finally seeing photos of the three handsome stars in one frame, at their private gathering, fans all screamed in excitement.(Credit= 'smiledoctorlee' Instagram)(SBS Star)