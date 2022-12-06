[SBS Star] JINYOUNG Says, "BTS SUGA Came to My Movie Premiere, While GOT7 Didn't"

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group GOT7's member/actor JINYOUNG expressed his thanks to SUGA of another group BTS for coming to his movie premiere.On December 5 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', JINYOUNG made a guest appearance alongside his new film 'Christmas Carol' cast Kim Dong Hwi and Heo Dong Won.During the broadcast, JINYOUNG was asked, "I heard that GOT7 members didn't come to your premiere. But BTS SUGA came to the event?"To this, JINYOUNG shared, "He came because, thankfully, he had time. GOT7 members couldn't come because they were either on an overseas tour or had other schedules."He laughingly added, "Maybe they actually didn't want to come," making everyone at the studio burst into laughter.JINYOUNG also shared that he asked the members of GOT7 to show off their movie tickets on social media, in order to promote the film.He said, "Wouldn't they do that for me, at least? It's about loyalty."In 'Christmas Carol', JINYOUNG takes on two different roles―'Il-woo', a rebellious teenager who is placed in a juvenile detention center as well as his twin brother 'Weol-woo', who has a mental disability.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, D-STATION, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)