[SBS Star] KARA Kang Ji Young & Hur Young Ji Leave a Touching Message at Koo Ha Ra's Ossuary

On November 24, Kang Ji Young updated her Instagram with two new photos.
The first photo was of Kang Ji Young and Koo Ha Ra sleeping on each other, and the next one was of herself holding a bouquet of yellow flowers against the blue sky, with Hur Young Ji making a peace sign beside her.
In the photo, there was the same bouquet of yellow flowers at Koo Ha Ra's ossuary with a memo on top.
On the memo, it said, "Hi, unnie. We'll come again. Love and miss you! Be with us during our promotions for 'MOVE AGAIN'. From Ji Young Ji."
The flower bouquet and message were from Kang Ji Young and Hur Young Ji; 'Ji Young Ji' is a name that Kang Ji Young and Hur Young Ji call themselves.
From this, it could be assumed that Kang Ji Young and Hur Young Ji went to see Koo Ha Ra at her ossuary together ahead of their comeback with 'MOVE AGAIN'.
'MOVE AGAIN' marked the group's first return to the industry in seven and a half years since their seventh mini album 'In Love' in May 2015.
This showed how much the members of KARA still thought about Koo Ha Ra, and want her to be part of their long-awaited comeback that fans are all in tears.
(Credit= 'kkangjji_' 'young_g_hur' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)