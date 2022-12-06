뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Go on a Space Trip in 2023
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.06
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG might become the first celebrity to go on a trip to space.

According to reports on December 6, T.O.P will be joining Japanese billionaire/entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on a trip to space next year.

T.O.P will be joining the trip as one of the eight participants for the 'dearMoon' project, led by Yusaku Maezawa in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Back in 2018, Maezawa announced his plan to lead the first-ever civilian mission to the Moon some time in 2023.

At the time, Maezawa said that the selection of his space trip companions would be based on talented and influential individuals who could contribute to the human race. 

In September of this year, Maezawa garnered attention from Korea by sharing a photo that he took with T.O.P and Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.
After BIGBANG's 'Still Life' release in April, T.O.P's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment came to an end.

T.O.P decided not to renew his contract and rather go off on his own as an artist as well as an entrepreneur.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'dearmoonproject' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
