[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P to Go on a Space Trip in 2023

According to reports on December 6, T.O.P will be joining Japanese billionaire/entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on a trip to space next year.
T.O.P will be joining the trip as one of the eight participants for the 'dearMoon' project, led by Yusaku Maezawa in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.
At the time, Maezawa said that the selection of his space trip companions would be based on talented and influential individuals who could contribute to the human race.
In September of this year, Maezawa garnered attention from Korea by sharing a photo that he took with T.O.P and Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.
T.O.P decided not to renew his contract and rather go off on his own as an artist as well as an entrepreneur.
(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'dearmoonproject' Twitter)
(SBS Star)