[SBS Star] Kim So Won Shares How Much Support GFRIEND Members Give Her on Her Acting Career

Actress Kim So Won revealed that she gets much support from the members of disbanded K-pop girl group GFRIEND on her acting career.Recently, Kim So Won met fashion magazine @star1 for a photo shoot as well as interview.During the interview, Kim So Won commented on making her acting debut that she successfully made with a drama 'My Chilling Roommate' as the lead actress last year.Kim So Won said, "I feel like I've gone back to the days of my early debut. I've got a long way to go in the acting world. Since I have no experience in acting, I have been taking part in projects as if I'm completely new in the industry."Then, she thanked the members of GFRIEND for their great support, "They give me support in everything that I do. They're like 'compliment robots'; they compliment me on my work all the time."With a big smile, she added, "I'm just so grateful that I have people who give me their unconditional support."After that, Kim So Won shared her role models and what kind of actress she wants to be.The actress stated, "My role models are Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Bo Young. Whenever I watch them act, I couldn't close my mouth. They were unbelievably amazing."She continued, "I hope to become an actress who impresses everyone with my acting. That's my goal. I will try my best to achieve my goal. I really want to do well."Kim So Won debuted as a member of GFRIEND with YERIN, YUJU, EUNHA, UMJI and SINB in January 2015.In May 2021, GFRIEND's management agency SOURCE MUSIC announced the end of their contract with the group as well as their disbandment.Following the disbandment, Kim So Won joined an acting management agency to build her acting career, and YERIN and YUJU made their solo debut.EUNHA, UMJI and SINB joined the same management agency and formed a new group called VIVIZ.(Credit= 'gfrdofficial' Facebook, 'onedayxne' Instagram)(SBS Star)