[SBS Star] LISA Sustains Neck Strain at BLACKPINK's Concert in Barcelona

Lisa said that she suffers from a little neck pain, so everyone cheered her name, she told them that she was fine so that they would not worry and that she just wanted to tell them about it. We hope she will get better soon.



LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK suffered a strain on her neck during the group's concert held in Barcelona, Spain.On December 6, LISA took to her personal Instagram and gave her fans an update on her current condition.LISA wrote, "To Barcelona BLINKs. First of all, thank you for coming tonight. I'm sorry for worrying you guys with my neck strain, which is why I decided not to do the pole dance section."She added, "I know our BLINKs might have been looking forward to seeing the pole dance. I just wanted to let you guys know that I am now feeling much better thanks to all of my BLINKs!"BLACKPINK held the group's ongoing 'BORN PINK' world tour concert in Barcelona on December 5, and will bring the concert to Cologne on December 8.The group is scheduled to visit many more cities all around the world until June 2023.(Credit= '9lisa7' Twitter, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)