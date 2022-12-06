[SBS Star] Fin.K.L Lee Hyo-ri Says Fans Used to Touch Their Butts & Took Their Wigs Off in the Past

이미지 확대하기

Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L shared some of the shocking things that fans used to do to her and her group members in the past.On December 5 episode of tvN's television show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri was seen heading to a ski resort with hip-hop artist DIN DIN, boy group SECHSKIES' leader Eun Jiwon and duo Koyote's Shin-ji and Kim Jong-min.On their way to the ski resort, they reminisced the past when they were actively promoting in the K-pop industry back in the 90s and early 00s, when DIN DIN said, "I heard that in the past, some gang members would come to clubs where popular singers performed."Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Well, we never performed at clubs, so..."Shin-ji commented, "Ah, but things were definitely quite different back then. The audience used to throw fruits, wet wipes at us and stuff. They were even people who would touch our bodies."Lee Hyo-ri agreed and said, "Yeah, we used to have to go through fans a lot, and there were times when they touched our butts and took our wigs off. Things like that often happened back then."After that, Lee Hyo-ri remembered one past performance when the members of Fin.K.L made a mistake on stage.Lee Hyo-ri said, "This was when we were invited to perform for a music show by a swimming pool. Since it was a lip sync performance, we just sang the song however we wanted to sing it. But what we didn't know was that our microphones were on. Our performance with us singing like that was broadcast live.", then laughed.Eun Jiwon laughingly stated, "I'm surprised that you guys didn't disband after that. You were lucky. I feel like the public was much more generous and understanding at that time."(Credit= TvN Seoul Check-in, DSP Media)(SBS Star)