뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fin.K.L Lee Hyo-ri Says Fans Used to Touch Their Butts & Took Their Wigs Off in the Past
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fin.K.L Lee Hyo-ri Says Fans Used to Touch Their Butts & Took Their Wigs Off in the Past

[SBS Star] Fin.K.L Lee Hyo-ri Says Fans Used to Touch Their Butts & Took Their Wigs Off in the Past

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.06 11:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Fin.K.L Lee Hyo-ri Says Fans Used to Touch Their Butts & Took Their Wigs Off in the Past
Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L shared some of the shocking things that fans used to do to her and her group members in the past. 

On December 5 episode of tvN's television show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri was seen heading to a ski resort with hip-hop artist DIN DIN, boy group SECHSKIES' leader Eun Jiwon and duo Koyote's Shin-ji and Kim Jong-min. 

On their way to the ski resort, they reminisced the past when they were actively promoting in the K-pop industry back in the 90s and early 00s, when DIN DIN said, "I heard that in the past, some gang members would come to clubs where popular singers performed."
 
Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Well, we never performed at clubs, so..." 

Shin-ji commented, "Ah, but things were definitely quite different back then. The audience used to throw fruits, wet wipes at us and stuff. They were even people who would touch our bodies." 

Lee Hyo-ri agreed and said, "Yeah, we used to have to go through fans a lot, and there were times when they touched our butts and took our wigs off. Things like that often happened back then." 
Seoul Check-in
Seoul Check-in
After that, Lee Hyo-ri remembered one past performance when the members of Fin.K.L made a mistake on stage. 

Lee Hyo-ri said, "This was when we were invited to perform for a music show by a swimming pool. Since it was a lip sync performance, we just sang the song however we wanted to sing it. But what we didn't know was that our microphones were on. Our performance with us singing like that was broadcast live.", then laughed. 

Eun Jiwon laughingly stated, "I'm surprised that you guys didn't disband after that. You were lucky. I feel like the public was much more generous and understanding at that time."  
Seoul Check-in
(Credit= TvN Seoul Check-in, DSP Media) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.