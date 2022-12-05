[SBS Star] IU Says KARA Was Her Hope in Early Debut Days Because They Managed to Slowly Make Their Way Up

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU shared that the reason she did her best in the industry in her early debut days was because she saw K-pop girl group KARA slowly making their way up and that gave her hope.On December 4, IU revealed a new episode of her YouTube show 'Palette' featuring KARA.When IU saw the members of KARA entering the venue for her show, she excitedly greeted them.Not only did IU frequently promoted with KARA around the same time in the past, but she also featured in SBS' television show 'Heroes' (2010) and hosted SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in 2011 with Nicole.Previously in 2012, there was a comment that IU left on Nicole's Twitter account.At that time, IU said to Nicole, "Unnie! If it wasn't for you and KARA unnies, I would've felt so lonely today. Thank you for taking care of me as if I was a member of KARA. I really felt like one! We have a tough schedule coming up, but let's get through it together! I'll get through it like how you energetically do it, Nicole! See you at 'Inkigayo' on Sunday!"To this, Nicole replied, "My sweet IU! I'll take care of you at all times! Always come to me, okay?! Have a safe journey home and take a good rest. See you on Sunday!"In 'Palette', Nicole stated, "You were so mature and kind when you were young, but you haven't changed a bit since then. You really are the same, even though it's been so long. That makes me feel happy. Your same warmth is keeping my mind at ease. And thank you for showing your support to KARA."IU responded, "I feel pretty similar to how you feel now. For me, KARA has always been 'warm'. That was my impression of you guys."IU's words made Nicole tear up, and IU also teared up seeing Nicole wipe her tears.With teary eyes, IU commented, "Nicole has always been loving with a soft heart. The reason why I wanted to have KARA on 'Palette' was because I'm a huge fan of KARA and I wanted to show my support for the group."She continued, "When I made debut, I didn't get much attention from the public. It took me some time to get to where I am now. Back then, KARA was my 'hope'. It was because KARA was a late bloomer; KARA slowly caught the eye of the public, like myself. Since I've witnessed KARA succeed like that, it really got me thinking, 'I can do it!'. I'm sure KARA gave 'hope' to many K-pop artists, not just myself."(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, Online Community, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)