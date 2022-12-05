뉴스
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN HOSHI's High School Teacher Tells How Passionate He Was About Performing Since then
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN HOSHI's High School Teacher Tells How Passionate He Was About Performing Since then

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.05
HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's high school homeroom teacher told how much passion HOSHI had for performance even back then. 

Recently, HOSHI's homeroom teacher from high school shared a post about HOSHI on her blog. 

The homeroom teacher started off her post by saying, "I met HOSHI in my first year at that school. He's now a famous boy, but he was just one of my students then. At that time, all other students in our class treated HOSHI like he was famous already. They regarded his exemption from certain class activities as something normal. They also found it difficult to approach him. This was all because he was a K-pop trainee." 
HOSHI
Then, the homeroom teacher said she sat down with him for counselling. 

She stated, "Actually, I was quite concerned for HOSHI. I was worried that he may be chasing after a dream that he can't reach. So, during our counselling session, I carefully told HOSHI, 'How about stopping everything now before it gets too late?' He answered with a clear voice, "I would even be happy to die on stage, while performing.' After that day, I gave him my full support." 

She went on, "Our school obviously wasn't happy about him dying his hair blonde and only taking morning classes, since our school was an acamedic school with a goal to send all students to university. But I convinced them, and tried my best to give him the support he needed, while making sure his different school life didn't influence other students." 
HOSHI
HOSHI
After that, she said that she happened to see a banner next to her school that made her smile. 

On the banner, it said, "HOSHI has kindly donated 100 million won (approximately 77,000 dollars) to Namyangju's welfare center." 

HOSHI's homeroom teacher stated, "I heard that HOSHI recently donated a great amount of money to our school as scholarships to those students from financially-struggling family as well. I'm really happy and proud that he's achieved his dream." 
HOSHI
(Credit= 'seventeennews' Facebook, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
