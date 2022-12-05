[SBS Star] DAVICHI Kang Min-kyung Donates All of Her YouTube Profit

이미지 확대하기

Kang Min-kyung of K-pop duo DAVICHI has donated all of her YouTube profit this year.On December 4, Kang Min-kyung shared another video titled, 'Since It's the End of the Year' on her personal YouTube channel.In the video, Kang Min-kyung said, "It's already December. This year has come to an end. Honestly, it wasn't just a typical year for me. I achieved a great accomplishment of 1 million subscribers. It's all thanks to you."She continued, "I wondered, 'Have I ever worked this hard as this year?', and found out I haven't. I went singing all around the country, ran a brand, edited and planned my YouTube videos, etc. I lived this year to the fullest with no regrets."Kang Min-kyung then revealed that she made a huge amount of income from the videos she posted on her YouTube channel.She said, "I'm using a separate bank account for my YouTube profit, and I earned 147,612,402 won (approximately 114,000 dollars) as my YouTube revenue.""The profit is generated because all of you kindly watched my video. So, I decided to donate it all to Yonsei University Severance Hospital's pediatric ward."She then directly showed that she had transferred 150 million won (approximately 116,000 dollars) through a bank application on her phone to the hospital's account.(Credit= '걍밍경' YouTube)(SBS Star)