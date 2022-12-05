[SBS Star] DAVICHI Kang Min-kyung Donates All of Her YouTube Profit

On December 4, Kang Min-kyung shared another video titled, 'Since It's the End of the Year' on her personal YouTube channel.
She continued, "I wondered, 'Have I ever worked this hard as this year?', and found out I haven't. I went singing all around the country, ran a brand, edited and planned my YouTube videos, etc. I lived this year to the fullest with no regrets."
She said, "I'm using a separate bank account for my YouTube profit, and I earned 147,612,402 won (approximately 114,000 dollars) as my YouTube revenue."
"The profit is generated because all of you kindly watched my video. So, I decided to donate it all to Yonsei University Severance Hospital's pediatric ward."
(Credit= '걍밍경' YouTube)
(SBS Star)