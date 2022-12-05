[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG Shares Why He Is Not Dating Anyone Right Now

이미지 확대하기

JINYOUNG of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed why he is not in a relationship with anyone right at this moment.Recently, JINYOUNG sat with the press for an interview.During the interview, JINYOUNG looked back on this year, "In the beginning of this year, I told myself, 'Let's work as much as I can.' That was my goal for the year, and I think I've successfully achieved my goal."He continued, "I wanted to nicely record the last year of my 20s before I began my military service. When I look back at my 20s, I have no regrets. There were definitely times when I struggled and felt lost, but I've put my best effort into everything. I can't believe that I'm entering my 30s soon. Every time when someone calls me 'sunbae-nim', it feels weird."After that, JINYOUNG was asked what he is planned to do on Christmas this year.JINYOUNG answered, "Well, that really depends on my shooting schedule for 'Witch'. If there is nothing to film for me on Christmas, I would probably spend time with my family. It's our last Christmas before the military, so..."To a reporter's next question, "Why aren't you dating?", JINYOUNG answered, "I do want to be seeing someone, but I honestly have no time for dating. Also, I'm entering the military service soon. Why shall I even start one?"He went on, "I feel like it's a little irresponsible for me to start dating anyone right before my military service. It makes me feel quite uncomfortable thinking about her visits to the military base, and gives me pressure to be someone's boyfriend at this moment."He resumed, "But once I complete my military service, I'll try. I'll try meeting and start dating someone. I'll be in my 30s then, so wouldn't my fans understand it?", then laughed and added, "Sorry, IGOT7 (the name of GOT7's official fandom)."Back in November, JINYOUNG's agency BH Entertainment said that JINYOUNG was to enlist in the military to fulfill his national mandatory duty.The agency stated, "It's not for sure when exactly JINYOUNG will begin his military service yet, but he will serve his time in the army with all his best."(Credit= 'jinyoung_0922jy' Instagram)(SBS Star)