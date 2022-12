이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon So Min said that she is secretly in a relationship with soccer player Cho Gue-sung.On December 4 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the members watched the World Cup match together.The soccer match they watched together was the second match of Group H at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between South Korea and Ghana.During the watch party, Jeon So Min screamed, "My boyfriend!" when South Korea's #9 Cho Gue-sung came out.Jeon So Min explained, "We're in a secret relationship. In my heart," making everyone burst into laughter.As HaHa asks, "Did you contact Cho Gue-sung today?", Jeon So Min hesitantly said, "Well in my heart, yes. I did it telepathically."Yu Jae-seok laughed and said, "Why are you hesitating? You can't say it easily."Meanwhile, South Korea meets Brazil in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, at 4AM (KST) on December 6.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)