[SBS Star] Han Seung Yeon Shares that She Was Against Hur Young Ji Joining KARA at First

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Han Seung Yeon of K-pop girl group KARA shared that she was against the group's latest joiner Hur Young Ji becoming part of KARA at first.On December 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', KARA made a guest appearance.During the talk, HeeChul said to Han Seung Yeon, "I heard that you weren't happy about Young Ji joining KARA in the beginning. Is that true?"Han Seung Yeon laughed and answered, "Ah yes, that's true. Our agency at that time held an audition to select a new member of KARA. Young Ji was one of the contestants and that's how Hur Young Ji ended up being part of KARA."She continued, "I happened to see our agency staff taking photos of Young Ji to test her look on camera, and I thought her imaged matched mine too much. We had a very similar image. But she was younger than I am, paler than I am and taller than I am."She went on, "So, I told my agency to rethink about having Young Ji in KARA. I was like, 'She looks too much like me! We have the same image!' But she was much loved from the public, as it was an open audition, and became one of us. But it's not true that I hated her! There was a video that went around before that apparently showed how much I hated her, but we were all laughing then."The video that Han Seung Yeon was referring to was a fan-filmed video from KARA's fan meeting in the past.At that time, Han Seung Yeon was pouring some drink to a cup and Hur Young Ji next to her helped her by holding the jar at the bottom.However, as Han Seung Yeon did not smile, it was assumed that she was not happy with Hur Young Ji being around at all and Hur Young Ji was scared of her.Regarding this video, Han Seung Yeon said, "A lot of people misunderstood me after watching this video. I was upset about that, because we weren't uncomfortable with each other or anything at that time. It was just edited that way; someone edited it with a bad intention. They just cut me laughing in the next moment."She resumed, "It does look like I wasn't happy and Young Ji was scared of me if you only watch that part of the fan meeting, but I was laughing with Young Ji after pouring the drink, actually. And I wasn't pouring the drink for myself. The drink was for Young Ji. I did nothing to her, everyone!"(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)