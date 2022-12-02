[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares that She Left Yeon Jung Hoon All Alone on Their Wedding Night

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In revealed that she left her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon all by himself on their wedding night.On December 2, the production team of JTBC's new television show 'Best Days to Move' (literal translation) released a preview of the show's upcoming episode.In this preview, Han Ga In met a 'client' who recently got married, and planned to move out of her family home to a new place with her husband.While talking to her, Han Ga In thought back to the time when she just married Yeon Jung Hoon.Han Ga In said, "After Jung Hoon and I fixed our wedding date, I got an offer from one drama. When I went to the meeting with the production team of the drama at that time, I told them that my wedding was to take place in April, and asked them if it wasn't going to clash with the shooting schedule."The actress continued, "They were like, 'Yeah, it should be fine. It's not going to clash with your wedding.' But we had such a tight shooting schedule that we were in a rush to wrap it up towards the end of the shooting. So, I ended up filming my scenes until early in the morning on my wedding day. I only slept for like two to three hours on the day of my wedding."She went on, "At my wedding, I almost acted as if I was shooting a commercial. I just quickly finished it, then went home to get some rest and sleep, because I had to go back to the filming site of my drama in the middle of the night. I basically left my husband all alone on our first night together.", then laughed.Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon tied the knot in May 2005; they have one daughter and one son.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, JTBC Best Days to Move, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)