[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Members Are Synchronized Even When They Are Not Dancing?

It turns out that the members of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN show a great synchronization even when they are not dancing together.Ever since SEVENTEEN made debut in May 2015, they were known for their perfectly-synchronized group dance.Despite the fact that they are one of the largest K-pop groups in the world of K-pop that consists of as many as 13 members, they never failed to move at the same time during their performance.It is said that they are very strict to themselves when it comes to learning and practicing their choreography.Even if so, it is still difficult for 13 members to synch their dance moves.But the members of SEVENTEEN always manage to do it, and fans take pride in their excellent dancing skills as well as synchronized dance moves.Their synchronized dance not only applies to their performance of their own songs; they also synch with each other when they do a cover.What was surprising though, was that they showed synchronized moves in their daily lives as well.Recently, one fan made an interesting compilation video of SEVENTEEN for fun.It demonstrated the members of SEVENTEEN's amazing synchronization even when they are not dancing together.This fan collected parts from their interviews, television shows, reality shows, vlogs and more, where two or more members made the same move at the same time.Surprisingly, there were not just a few times when they synchronized with one another, but an impressive number of times.Upon watching this, fans jokingly stated that it was because all 13 members of SEVENTEEN had to go through some sort of 'synchronization' audition to join the group.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)