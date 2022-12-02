[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin will reportedly be able to spend some time with his family before his overseas filming.According to reports on December 2, the filming for Hyun Bin's new film 'Harbin' will be proceeded in Latvia in mid-January.The film's director Woo Min-ho as well as the cast and production team will all arrive in Latvia on January 25, and begin their filming in the country.Hyun Bin and other main cast members of the film, including actors Park Jung Min, Cho Woo-jin, Yoo Jae Myung, and actress Jeon Yeo Been are reportedly planned to join the team after spending the Lunar New Year holiday in Korea.Accordingly, Hyun Bin will spend time with his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, who just gave birth to their first child on November 27.'Harbin' is an historical film about activists of the Korean independence movement who were fighting against Japanese colonial rule in Harbin, China.Hyun Bin is to lead the film as Ahn Joong-keun, the activist who assassinated the first Japanese resident-general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi.(Credit= VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)