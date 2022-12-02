뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.02 17:17 View Count
Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday
Actor Hyun Bin will reportedly be able to spend some time with his family before his overseas filming.

According to reports on December 2, the filming for Hyun Bin's new film 'Harbin' will be proceeded in Latvia in mid-January.

The film's director Woo Min-ho as well as the cast and production team will all arrive in Latvia on January 25, and begin their filming in the country.

Hyun Bin and other main cast members of the film, including actors Park Jung Min, Cho Woo-jin, Yoo Jae Myung, and actress Jeon Yeo Been are reportedly planned to join the team after spending the Lunar New Year holiday in Korea.

Accordingly, Hyun Bin will spend time with his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, who just gave birth to their first child on November 27.
Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday
'Harbin' is an historical film about activists of the Korean independence movement who were fighting against Japanese colonial rule in Harbin, China.

Hyun Bin is to lead the film as Ahn Joong-keun, the activist who assassinated the first Japanese resident-general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi.
Hyun Bin to Spend Time With Son Ye-jin & Their Newborn Son Until the New Year Holiday
(Credit= VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.