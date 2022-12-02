뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh?! Are They Filming..." BTS V & Park Seo Jun Seen in Mexico Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh?! Are They Filming..." BTS V & Park Seo Jun Seen in Mexico Together

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh?! Are They Filming..." BTS V & Park Seo Jun Seen in Mexico Together

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.02 16:09 Updated 2022.12.02 16:12 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh?! Are They Filming..." BTS V & Park Seo Jun Seen in Mexico Together
V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun were spotted in Mexico. 

Last month, it was rumored that the shooting of tvN's new television show 'Seo Jin's Place' (working title) was to take place in Mexico and V was going to take part in it. 

Then on December 2, fans in Mexico screamed at the top of their lungs after they discovered that V had really come to their country. 

Some videos of V and Park Seo Jun outside their accommodation in Mexico quickly spread online, letting all the Mexican fans know about them being in Mexico. 
Youn's Stay
'Seo Jin's Place' is a spin-off show of 'Youn's Kitchen' aired from 2017 to 2018, which was produced by well-known producer Na Young-seok. 

Park Seo Jun, actor Lee Seo Jin, actresses Yoon Yeo-jung and Jung Yu-mi featured in 'Youn's Stay' together. 

For 'Seo Jin's Place', Yoon Yeo-jung is said to be departing from the show, and Choi Woo Shik, who the cast of 'Youn's Kitchen' filmed another spin-off show 'Youn's Stay' last year together, is revealed to be joining it. 

According to fans who spotted V and Park Seo Jun, they were with Na Young-seok. 
 
Based on all the information that are currently out there, it was likely that V is participating in the shooting of 'Seo Jin's Place' as a guest. 

This meant that fans have come one step closer to turning what was previously just a rumor that the cast of 'Seo Jin's Place' and V were going to shoot their show in Mexico into a fact. 

Meanwhile, 'Seo Jin's Place' is scheduled to be broadcast in the beginning of the upcoming year―2023. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, tvN Youn's Stay) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.