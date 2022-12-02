[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Oh?! Are They Filming..." BTS V & Park Seo Jun Seen in Mexico Together

이미지 확대하기

Here is another video of Kim Taehyung and Park Seokjoon are supposedly in Mexico for work.

Taehyung en México, served! pic.twitter.com/Usprc65wB9 — ������ (@PSKRAR) December 2, 2022

Kim Taehyung and Park Seo Joon are already in Mexico for the filming of the food show? Kmedia missed it? ��������#Taehyung #Mexico pic.twitter.com/HM9D4UAShn — ������ (@PSKRAR) December 2, 2022

V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Seo Jun were spotted in Mexico.Last month, it was rumored that the shooting of tvN's new television show 'Seo Jin's Place' (working title) was to take place in Mexico and V was going to take part in it.Then on December 2, fans in Mexico screamed at the top of their lungs after they discovered that V had really come to their country.Some videos of V and Park Seo Jun outside their accommodation in Mexico quickly spread online, letting all the Mexican fans know about them being in Mexico.'Seo Jin's Place' is a spin-off show of 'Youn's Kitchen' aired from 2017 to 2018, which was produced by well-known producer Na Young-seok.Park Seo Jun, actor Lee Seo Jin, actresses Yoon Yeo-jung and Jung Yu-mi featured in 'Youn's Stay' together.For 'Seo Jin's Place', Yoon Yeo-jung is said to be departing from the show, and Choi Woo Shik, who the cast of 'Youn's Kitchen' filmed another spin-off show 'Youn's Stay' last year together, is revealed to be joining it.According to fans who spotted V and Park Seo Jun, they were with Na Young-seok.Based on all the information that are currently out there, it was likely that V is participating in the shooting of 'Seo Jin's Place' as a guest.This meant that fans have come one step closer to turning what was previously just a rumor that the cast of 'Seo Jin's Place' and V were going to shoot their show in Mexico into a fact.Meanwhile, 'Seo Jin's Place' is scheduled to be broadcast in the beginning of the upcoming year―2023.(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, tvN Youn's Stay)(SBS Star)