[SBS Star] Kang Ji Young Says She Will Not Let Hur Young Ji Take Her 'Maknae' Title & Position in the Group
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.02 13:58 Updated 2022.12.02 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Kang Ji Young Says She Will Not Let Hur Young Ji Take Her Maknae Title & Position in the Group
Kang Ji Young of K-pop girl group KARA revealed how much she wants to secure her 'maknae' (the youngest) title and position in the group. 

On December 1, KARA featured in comedian Kim Hae-jun's new YouTube show 'Café Parasite'. 

Since KARA's comeback on November 29 marked their first return to the industry in a long time―seven and a half years, Kim Hae-jun asked if there was any reason why they decided to make a comeback this year. 

Han Seung Yeon answered, "Our 15th debut anniversary was this year. When we were talking about making a comeback, we were like, 'If we returned on the year of our 20th debut anniversary, we will be like 40! We probably wouldn't be able to perform then. Now is the time.'" 

She continued, "Besides, it is our first time promoting as a group consisting of the current members. Nicole, Hur Young Ji and Kang Ji Young all promoted at different times." 

Hur Young Ji said, "Yeah, I really enjoyed those times when we gathered for a drink together. It was nice, because the five of us hadn't gone out to drink together before. But as we were preparing for this album, we frequently met up with each other and stuff." 
KARA
KARA
Then, Kim Hae-jun asked, "Drinking is the best way to bond, isn't it? But surely, it was quite awkward at first. Did nobody feel awkward with one another, even at the beginning?" 

Kang Ji Young raised her hand up and loudly said, "Me!", then explained, "When I was promoting as KARA, I was 'maknae'; Young Ji was 'maknae' after I left. Since we are promoting together this time, and were born in the same year, I thought we had to sort this out at one point. Actually, I was born a couple of months earlier than Young Ji, so it was a bit... Yeah..." 

She resumed, "We discussed who's going to take the title and position of 'maknae'; whether it was going to be me or Young Ji. The thing was though, I couldn't let Young Ji take it. One day while we were drinking together, Gyu-ri unnie was like, 'Hey, you two! Both of you be 'maknae', okay?! Let's just put an end to this discussion!' We're both 'maknae'."

To this, Kim Hae-jun commented, "Don't you think 'maknae' has the easiest life? I've always thought that way, because they have the least pressure." 

As Hur Young-ji and Kang Ji-young agreed to his remark, Park Gyu-ri looked at Kang Ji Young and asked, "You've pretty much just wanted an easy life, didn't you?" 

Kang Ji Young laughed and stated, "No, no. It's not like that! I simply wanted to be unnies' 'maknae' forever! That's all." 
 

(Credit= '딩고 뮤직 / dingo music' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
