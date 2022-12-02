뉴스
[SBS Star] Are Cho Gue-sung & Ji Min Joo Dating? the Model's Agency Responds
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.02 11:53 View Count
Model Ji Min Joo's management agency has responded to rumors that the model and soccer player Cho Gue-sung are dating.

On December 1, modeling agency LSAC shared their response to Ji Min Joo's dating rumors.

LSAC cautiously stated, "We don't know much, and we don't know the details (about the model's relationship status) at the moment."
In regard to Ji Min Joo and Cho Gue-sung following each other on Instagram, the agency said, "Since it's a personal matter, we're unable to give an answer on that."

Then on December 2, LSAC has shared a new statement, saying, "They are not dating. We ask everyone to refrain from making excessive speculations."
Cho Gue-sung is a soccer player who recently skyrocketed to fame after scoring two goals in just three minutes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group H match between South Korea and Ghana.

(Credit= 'whrbtjd' 'jeeminju' Instagram, Korea Football Association)

(SBS Star)
