[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Explains Why Marriage Is More Important than His Acting Career

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jae Wook shared that marriage is more important than his acting career.On December 1 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4', Lee Jae Wook, RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9 and Kim Hye Yoon made a guest appearance.In this episode, Lee Jae Wook, RO WOON and Kim Hye Yoon sat around the fire out of their caravan with the hosts Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won.While talking together, Lee Jae Wook showed how close he is to RO WOON by stating, "RO WOON and I often speak to each other about our concerns in dating and acting."Sung Dong-il responded, "Oh, do you? That gets me wondering, what do you find more important in your life: marriage or acting career?"Without any hesitation, Lee Jae Wook and RO WOON answered, "Marriage.", while Kim Hye Woon said it was acting career for her.Regarding his answer, Lee Jae Wook explained, "I think I would feel too upset and sad if I had no spouse in this long life. I believe marriage will allow me to have someone who will always be on my side."He continued, "She's a person who I will grow old and have children together. She'll also love me the way I am and we can lean on each other when life gives us a hard time. That's kind of the life I wish to have."Then, Sung Dong-il asked, "Okay, you all say that you aren't dating anyone now, but I'm sure there were times when you were in love. How do you express your feelings to the person you love?"Kim Hye Yoon answered, "I'll go through this period of heartbreak at first, then I express my feelings as many ways as I can to that person until I stop having feelings for them."When Lee Jae Wook commented, "I tend to just give her everything I got.", Sung Dong-il asked, "In that case, do you try to get all those things back if it didn't work out between you two in the end?"RO WOON jokingly said, "Yeah, he gets it back as the double the initial amount."Lee Jae Wook burst out laughing and stated, "What are you talking about? I'm not like that! Because I did my best in our relationship, I never really look back on it and still have feelings for her."To this, Kim Hee-won playfully said to Lee Jae Wook, "Will you go out with me? I want to receive everything you got as well."(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4)(SBS Star)