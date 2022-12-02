뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Explains Why Marriage Is More Important than His Acting Career
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Explains Why Marriage Is More Important than His Acting Career

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Explains Why Marriage Is More Important than His Acting Career

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.02 11:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Explains Why Marriage Is More Important than His Acting Career
Actor Lee Jae Wook shared that marriage is more important than his acting career. 

On December 1 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4', Lee Jae Wook, RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9 and Kim Hye Yoon made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Lee Jae Wook, RO WOON and Kim Hye Yoon sat around the fire out of their caravan with the hosts Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won. 

While talking together, Lee Jae Wook showed how close he is to RO WOON by stating, "RO WOON and I often speak to each other about our concerns in dating and acting." 

Sung Dong-il responded, "Oh, do you? That gets me wondering, what do you find more important in your life: marriage or acting career?" 

Without any hesitation, Lee Jae Wook and RO WOON answered, "Marriage.", while Kim Hye Woon said it was acting career for her. 

Regarding his answer, Lee Jae Wook explained, "I think I would feel too upset and sad if I had no spouse in this long life. I believe marriage will allow me to have someone who will always be on my side." 

He continued, "She's a person who I will grow old and have children together. She'll also love me the way I am and we can lean on each other when life gives us a hard time. That's kind of the life I wish to have." 
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook
Then, Sung Dong-il asked, "Okay, you all say that you aren't dating anyone now, but I'm sure there were times when you were in love. How do you express your feelings to the person you love?"

Kim Hye Yoon answered, "I'll go through this period of heartbreak at first, then I express my feelings as many ways as I can to that person until I stop having feelings for them." 

When Lee Jae Wook commented, "I tend to just give her everything I got.", Sung Dong-il asked, "In that case, do you try to get all those things back if it didn't work out between you two in the end?" 

RO WOON jokingly said, "Yeah, he gets it back as the double the initial amount." 

Lee Jae Wook burst out laughing and stated, "What are you talking about? I'm not like that! Because I did my best in our relationship, I never really look back on it and still have feelings for her." 

To this, Kim Hee-won playfully said to Lee Jae Wook, "Will you go out with me? I want to receive everything you got as well." 
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook
(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.