[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARA Leaves Space for Koo Ha Ra in Their New Music Video & Performance

K-pop girl group KARA left space for the late member Koo Ha Ra in their music video as well as performance.On November 29, KARA made the group's first comeback in seven and a half years with a special album 'MOVE AGAIN'.The music video for their title track 'WHEN I MOVE' was unveiled on this day, and fans noticed something in it.It began with the members of KARA―Han Seung Yeon, Nicole, Park Gyu-ri, Hur Young Ji and Kang Ji Young sitting around a large table, having a party together.There was one empty seat on the opposite side of Park Gyu-ri, and there were a plate, set of cutlery and cocktail glass with a drink inside.The items on this seat were exactly the same items that the five members had in front of them.In addition to that, 'WHEN I MOVE' music video ended with microphone stands laid out on a lighted stage.Here, instead of five microphone stands, there were in total of six microphone stands.KARA also showcased their first 'WHEN I MOVE' performance on November 29, at annual awards ceremony '2022 MAMA Awards'.Fans noticed something during their performance too; there was space that seemed to have been left empty when it should have been filled.At that time, each KARA member stood and danced behind a dancer, who danced on the floor.There were six dancers, and it looked like there should have been another person behind the dancer at the back, but there was nobody there.After seeing these, many assumed that KARA was leaving space for Koo Ha Ra, because they wanted her to be part of their long-awaited return.Back in November 2019, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Following an investigation, the police concluded that Koo Ha Ra took her own life.(Credit= 'KARA Official' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube)(SBS Star)