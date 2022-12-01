뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "So Cute!" IVE LEESEO Jumps to Reach a Tall Microphone Stand During Her Speech
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.01
Everyone is finding LEESEO of K-pop girl group IVE's acceptance speech at '2022 MAMA Awards' so adorable and funny. 

On November 30, the second day of annual awards ceremony 'MAMA Awards' took place. 

On this day, IVE took the grand prize 'Daesang―Song of the Year' with their song 'LOVE DIVE', that was released this April. 

When it was announced that they won 'Song of the Year', the members of IVE not only seemed extremely surprised, but they also looked as if they were deeply emotional. 

They were all in tears as they walked to the stage to receive the award. 
IVE
After receiving the award, YUJIN gave her acceptance speech first. 

At the end of her speech, she made a gesture to LEESEO to come and share her words next. 

LEESEO went to stand in front of a microphone stand, but the microphone stand was too tall for her. 

She stood on tiptoe, but as it was still too tall for her, so she jumped and jumped. 

In the end, WONYOUNG lowered the microphone stand for her. 
IVE
When LEESEO finally had the microphone at her height, she said the name of IVE's fandom with a shaky voice, "DIVE..." 

Then, she covered her crying face and hid behind GAEUL for a couple of seconds. 

When she returned, she said, "DIVE, thank you so much. It's already such an honor to be here, performing. But you've blessed us with a prize today as well. Thank you. We'll keep doing our best." 

She sniffed her nose and went to hug YUJIN, who was standing at the end of them; they shared a hug for ages. 

Many are smiling upon witnessing LEESEO's maknae-like cute moment.  
 

(Credit= 2022 MAMA Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
