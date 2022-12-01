뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Mistakenly Drops Her Microphone While Throwing Confetti over JENNIE
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Mistakenly Drops Her Microphone While Throwing Confetti over JENNIE

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Mistakenly Drops Her Microphone While Throwing Confetti over JENNIE

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.01 16:13 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Mistakenly Drops Her Microphone While Throwing Confetti over JENNIE
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK threw her microphone in the air, along with confetti that she was trying to throw over her fellow member JENNIE. 

On November 30, BLACKPINK's concert tour 'BORN PINK' was held at the O2, London. 

At the concert, the members of BLACKPINK made all fans gathered in the arena excited with their amazing group performances as well as special solo performances. 
 
As a goodbye performance, BLACKPINK sang a group song together and pink confetti was released into the air during this performance.

In the middle of the performance, JENNIE walked closer to fans, towards the edge of the stage. 

After ROSÉ saw JENNIE, she followed her and picked up some confetti from the stage on her way. 

When ROSÉ got to where JENNIE was, she threw those confetti in her hands into the air, over JENNIE's head, so that she looked prettier. 
 
However, what ROSÉ did not realize was that she also had a microphone in her hand. 

ROSÉ ended up throwing her microphone into the air with confetti by accident, and the microphone immediately dropped on the floor right in front of the audience. 

She covered her ears, expecting the microphone to make a big sound as it reached the floor, but it thankfully did not make any sound. 

ROSÉ laughed, picked up the microphone and tested the microphone to check whether it still worked. 

Unfortunately though, the microphone broke and she had to sing the rest of the song using JENNIE's microphone. 
 
Upon watching ROSÉ's hilarious mistake, fans said things like, "She's so funny!", "How cute is this??!", "Laughing at the way she panicked when she realized she threw the microphone as well LOL." and more. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.