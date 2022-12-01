[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Mistakenly Drops Her Microphone While Throwing Confetti over JENNIE

Rosé dropped her mic when trying to throw confetti and it broke ���������� #BLACKPINKinLondon pic.twitter.com/rJA035MZut — ☁️ #BLACKPINKinLondon �� (@ddaalnim) November 30, 2022

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK threw her microphone in the air, along with confetti that she was trying to throw over her fellow member JENNIE.On November 30, BLACKPINK's concert tour 'BORN PINK' was held at the O2, London.At the concert, the members of BLACKPINK made all fans gathered in the arena excited with their amazing group performances as well as special solo performances.As a goodbye performance, BLACKPINK sang a group song together and pink confetti was released into the air during this performance.In the middle of the performance, JENNIE walked closer to fans, towards the edge of the stage.After ROSÉ saw JENNIE, she followed her and picked up some confetti from the stage on her way.When ROSÉ got to where JENNIE was, she threw those confetti in her hands into the air, over JENNIE's head, so that she looked prettier.However, what ROSÉ did not realize was that she also had a microphone in her hand.ROSÉ ended up throwing her microphone into the air with confetti by accident, and the microphone immediately dropped on the floor right in front of the audience.She covered her ears, expecting the microphone to make a big sound as it reached the floor, but it thankfully did not make any sound.ROSÉ laughed, picked up the microphone and tested the microphone to check whether it still worked.Unfortunately though, the microphone broke and she had to sing the rest of the song using JENNIE's microphone.Upon watching ROSÉ's hilarious mistake, fans said things like, "She's so funny!", "How cute is this??!", "Laughing at the way she panicked when she realized she threw the microphone as well LOL." and more.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)