[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Officially Notifies His Intention to Terminate His Contract with Hook Ent.

Singer/actress Lee Seung Gi has forwarded a notice of his intention to terminate the exclusive contract with his current management agency, Hook Entertainment.According to reports on December 1, Lee Seung Gi has forwarded a notice to Hook Entertainment on the same day; asserting his intention to terminate his contract with the agency.Earlier this month, it has been revealed that Lee Seung Gi damanded Hook Entertainment to provide a transparent record of his earnings, as earnings from his music distribution were not being paid to the artist since his debut.Debuted in 2004, Lee Seung Gi released 27 albums and 137 songs in total.In regard to the issue, Hook Entertainment CEO Kwon Jin-young released a statement; stating that she intends on taking full responsibility once they have clearly identified the legal responsibility.She stated, "I will take full responsibility for the conflict between me and Lee Seung Gi. I will do that with my personal assets; I won't avoid the responsibility."(Credit= Hook Entertainment)(SBS Star)