[SBS Star] "We Still Remember…" Even Brands Show Support for Chuu
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.01 14:35
Chuu
A brand that K-pop girl group LOONA's former member Chuu endorsed expressed their support for her, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her former agency BlockBerry Creative.

On November 29, one face mask company which Chuu endorsed released a statement.
Chuu
Through the statement, the company said, "We would like to state our position on the ongoing controversy surrounding Chuu (Kim Ji-woo). We have previously worked with her, and are still communicating with her in regards to marketing and commercial filming."

The company continued, "Kim Ji-woo has always done her utmost best during filming, and despite the long and hard hours of filming, she always tried to cheer the staff members up. Through her bright and cheerful personality, everyone on set was able to gain strength. We still remember this moment fondly."

The company also shared that when they asked Chuu for signed photo cards for their events, she gladly prepared the cards.

Lastly, the company stated, "We hope the truth to be revealed soon, and will continue to root Chuu on her future endeavors."
Chuu
Previously on November 25, BlockBerry Creative announced that Chuu has been removed from LOONA after they found out that she "used abusive words toward agency's staff members and misused her power."

Many fans demanded the agency to provide evidence of their allegations, and many industry insiders and staff members showed support for Chuu.

BlockBerry Creative later dropped another statement, saying that the burden of providing evidence lay with Chuu, not the agency.

Following the announcement, Chuu took to her Instagram and personally denied the allegations.

(Credit= INSPICK, BlockBerry Creative)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.