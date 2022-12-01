[SBS Star] "We Still Remember…" Even Brands Show Support for Chuu

On November 29, one face mask company which Chuu endorsed released a statement.
The company continued, "Kim Ji-woo has always done her utmost best during filming, and despite the long and hard hours of filming, she always tried to cheer the staff members up. Through her bright and cheerful personality, everyone on set was able to gain strength. We still remember this moment fondly."
The company also shared that when they asked Chuu for signed photo cards for their events, she gladly prepared the cards.
Lastly, the company stated, "We hope the truth to be revealed soon, and will continue to root Chuu on her future endeavors."
Many fans demanded the agency to provide evidence of their allegations, and many industry insiders and staff members showed support for Chuu.
BlockBerry Creative later dropped another statement, saying that the burden of providing evidence lay with Chuu, not the agency.
Following the announcement, Chuu took to her Instagram and personally denied the allegations.
