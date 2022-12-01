뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HUENINGKAI & HUENING BAHIYYIH Share Excitement Upon Seeing Each Other at MAMA Awards
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HUENINGKAI & HUENING BAHIYYIH Share Excitement Upon Seeing Each Other at MAMA Awards

[SBS Star] HUENINGKAI & HUENING BAHIYYIH Share Excitement Upon Seeing Each Other at MAMA Awards

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.01 13:42 View Count
[SBS Star] HUENINGKAI & HUENING BAHIYYIH Share Excitement Upon Seeing Each Other at MAMA Awards
HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and HUENING BAHIYYIH of project girl group Kep1er met each other at 'MAMA Awards'. 

On November 29, the first day of annual awards ceremony 'MAMA Awards' took place at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan‎. 

A great number of K-pop artists were present at this awards ceremony, and the HUENING siblings were among them. 

On this day, both TXT and Kep1er made fans proud by winning awards. 

TXT took home 'Worldwide Fans' Choice' and Kep1er won 'Favorite New Artist'. 
HUENING siblings
Towards the end of the ceremony, all artists went up on stage to wave goodbye to fans. 

At that time, fans witnessed the cutest moment of HUENINGKAI and HUENING BAHIYYIH. 

When the two stars met on stage, they linked their hands and smiled brightly, seeming ever so happy to see one another. 

With their hands linked to each other, they started dancing around together.  
HUENING siblings
HUENING siblings
After that, they walked beside one another to backstage, and TAEHYUN joined them.  

The three of them excitedly spoke to each other until they were off the stage; they even pointed at something and laughed. 

They seemed very close, and their closeness just put a smile on fans' faces. 
HUENING siblings
(Credit= '20_05MHz' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.