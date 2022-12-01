[SBS Star] HUENINGKAI & HUENING BAHIYYIH Share Excitement Upon Seeing Each Other at MAMA Awards

이미지 확대하기

HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and HUENING BAHIYYIH of project girl group Kep1er met each other at 'MAMA Awards'.On November 29, the first day of annual awards ceremony 'MAMA Awards' took place at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan‎.A great number of K-pop artists were present at this awards ceremony, and the HUENING siblings were among them.On this day, both TXT and Kep1er made fans proud by winning awards.TXT took home 'Worldwide Fans' Choice' and Kep1er won 'Favorite New Artist'.Towards the end of the ceremony, all artists went up on stage to wave goodbye to fans.At that time, fans witnessed the cutest moment of HUENINGKAI and HUENING BAHIYYIH.When the two stars met on stage, they linked their hands and smiled brightly, seeming ever so happy to see one another.With their hands linked to each other, they started dancing around together.After that, they walked beside one another to backstage, and TAEHYUN joined them.The three of them excitedly spoke to each other until they were off the stage; they even pointed at something and laughed.They seemed very close, and their closeness just put a smile on fans' faces.(Credit= '20_05MHz' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)