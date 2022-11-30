[SBS Star] Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"

Recently, Song Il-kook sat down for a press interview to talk about his musical 'Broadway 42nd Street'.
He jokingly said, "I think people no longer try to cast me because my image as 'Daehan, Minguk, Manse's father' became too strong."
He continued, "But 'Superman is Back' was such a big hit, right? So thanks to that, there was no problem in living during my long hiatus."
He said, "Recently, I made an appearance on 'Radio Star' and said that Daehan has a girlfriend. His girlfriend goes to the same school as Daehan."
He continued, "So I thought everyone at the school knew (that they're dating), which was why I said it so casually on the broadcast."
"But it turned out that it was a top secret. I heard the school turned upside down after the broadcast," and laughingly shared, "Daehan scolded me for a good one day for that."
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, MBC Radio Star, C-JeS Entertainment)
(SBS Star)