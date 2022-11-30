뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"
[SBS Star] Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"

[SBS Star] Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.30
Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"
Actor Song Il-kook hilariously said that his son, Song Daehan, scolded him for spilling that he has a girlfriend during his recent broadcast appearance.

Recently, Song Il-kook sat down for a press interview to talk about his musical 'Broadway 42nd Street'.
Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"
During the interview, Song Il-kook talked about his triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.

He jokingly said, "I think people no longer try to cast me because my image as 'Daehan, Minguk, Manse's father' became too strong."

He continued, "But 'Superman is Back' was such a big hit, right? So thanks to that, there was no problem in living during my long hiatus."
Song Il-kook Says, "Daehan Scolded Me for Revealing that He Has a Girlfriend on Broadcast"
Song Il-kook then commented on his first son, Daehan, and his relationship status.

He said, "Recently, I made an appearance on 'Radio Star' and said that Daehan has a girlfriend. His girlfriend goes to the same school as Daehan."

He continued, "So I thought everyone at the school knew (that they're dating), which was why I said it so casually on the broadcast."

"But it turned out that it was a top secret. I heard the school turned upside down after the broadcast," and laughingly shared, "Daehan scolded me for a good one day for that."
Song triplets
During his recent appearance on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Song Il-kook revealed that the triplets are now in the fourth grade of elementary school, are over 160cm in height, and that Daehan has a girlfriend already.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, MBC Radio Star, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.