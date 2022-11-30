뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KARA Shares Their Great Joy About Making a Comeback for the First Time in Almost 8 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] KARA Shares Their Great Joy About Making a Comeback for the First Time in Almost 8 Years

[SBS Star] KARA Shares Their Great Joy About Making a Comeback for the First Time in Almost 8 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.30 14:13 View Count
[SBS Star] KARA Shares Their Great Joy About Making a Comeback for the First Time in Almost 8 Years
The members of K-pop girl group KARA shared their great happiness about returning with a new album for the first time in almost eight years. 

On November 29, KARA sat down for an interview with the press to talk about their special album 'MOVE AGAIN'. 

'MOVE AGAIN' marks the group's first comeback in seven and a half years since their seventh mini album 'In Love' in May 2015. 
KARA
About returning to the K-pop industry for the first time in years, each member of KARA shared their happiness. 

First, Han Seung Yeon said, "I thought it would almost be impossible for us to make a comeback again, although we did talk about doing things together this year, even if it was something small."

She continued, "I feel so grateful for it. There were too many happy moments that I already feel sad. It's still hard to believe that this is happening. I can't be more proud of my fellow members and fans." 

Nicole commented, "'MOVE AGAIN' is a more meaningful album for us than any other albums, because we took part in everything from collecting songs to mastering them. We wanted to gift our fans a good album, since there was such a long break. We can't wait to check out what their response would be like when we perform in front of them." 

Park Gyu-ri stated, "Most of all, our long-awaited fans are expressing their great excitement, and that makes me happier than ever. We'll keep improving and keep showing you better versions of ourselves on stage." 
KARA
After Park Gyu-ri, Hur Young Ji briefly shared her feelings, "My days are filled with joyful as well as thrilling emotions these days. I hope everyone will like our title track 'WHEN I MOVE'!" 

Lastly, Kang Ji Young noted, "It's been about nine years since Nicole and I are back as the members of KARA. It kind of feels like that I've returned home. I feel awkward to be performing on stage again, but I feel a sense of stability at the same time." 

At the end of their interview, Han Seung Yeon shared her sincere word to fans, "Thank you for giving us your love and support for all this time. It's all thanks to you that we were able to return and spend precious time together like this. We wouldn't have come this far without you." 

She added, "There were times when I doubted myself, but you believed in me and got me to stand back up. From now on, I'll give that back to you. I'll do my best to give you good energy. I love you!" 
 

(Credit= RBW, 'KARA Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.