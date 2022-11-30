[SBS Star] KARA Shares Their Great Joy About Making a Comeback for the First Time in Almost 8 Years

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop girl group KARA shared their great happiness about returning with a new album for the first time in almost eight years.On November 29, KARA sat down for an interview with the press to talk about their special album 'MOVE AGAIN'.'MOVE AGAIN' marks the group's first comeback in seven and a half years since their seventh mini album 'In Love' in May 2015.About returning to the K-pop industry for the first time in years, each member of KARA shared their happiness.First, Han Seung Yeon said, "I thought it would almost be impossible for us to make a comeback again, although we did talk about doing things together this year, even if it was something small."She continued, "I feel so grateful for it. There were too many happy moments that I already feel sad. It's still hard to believe that this is happening. I can't be more proud of my fellow members and fans."Nicole commented, "'MOVE AGAIN' is a more meaningful album for us than any other albums, because we took part in everything from collecting songs to mastering them. We wanted to gift our fans a good album, since there was such a long break. We can't wait to check out what their response would be like when we perform in front of them."Park Gyu-ri stated, "Most of all, our long-awaited fans are expressing their great excitement, and that makes me happier than ever. We'll keep improving and keep showing you better versions of ourselves on stage."After Park Gyu-ri, Hur Young Ji briefly shared her feelings, "My days are filled with joyful as well as thrilling emotions these days. I hope everyone will like our title track 'WHEN I MOVE'!"Lastly, Kang Ji Young noted, "It's been about nine years since Nicole and I are back as the members of KARA. It kind of feels like that I've returned home. I feel awkward to be performing on stage again, but I feel a sense of stability at the same time."At the end of their interview, Han Seung Yeon shared her sincere word to fans, "Thank you for giving us your love and support for all this time. It's all thanks to you that we were able to return and spend precious time together like this. We wouldn't have come this far without you."She added, "There were times when I doubted myself, but you believed in me and got me to stand back up. From now on, I'll give that back to you. I'll do my best to give you good energy. I love you!"(Credit= RBW, 'KARA Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)