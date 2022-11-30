[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Accused of Neglecting His Child for 8 Years

이미지 확대하기

Actor/singer Kim Hyun Joong has been accused of not paying child support for his son born to his ex-girlfriend for 8 years.On November 29, former entertainment reporter-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed that Kim Hyun Joong never paid child support for his son out of wedlock since the son's birth in 2015.Lee Jin-ho also stated that Kim Hyun Joong did not meet his son at all, and finally met him for the first time this year.Lee claimed that the child could not hide his excitement when he first met his biological father, but Kim Hyun Joong even applied to adjust the amount of child support after the meeting.Initially, Kim Hyun Joong was ordered by the court to pay 2 million won (approximately 1,506 dollars) per month, but he reportedly requested to lower the amount; saying that his annual income was 70 million won (approximately 52,711 dollars).The current standard for child support for noncustodial parents with an annual income of 70 million won is 1.6 million won (approximately 1,205 dollars) per month.Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Joong tied the knot with another woman this year, and welcomed a baby―his second child―last month.(Credit= Henecia)(SBS Star)