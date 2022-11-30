[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Shin Hyun-bin State They Felt Guilty to Be Acting as University Students

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Shin Hyun-bin revealed that they felt guilty to be acting as university students in their drama.On November 29, JTBC's current drama 'Reborn Rich' uploaded a video of Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun-bin and Lee Sung-min sharing their thoughts while watching the third and fourth episode of 'Reborn Rich' together.In the third and fourth episode, Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin turn into their characters from the time when they were at university.When Lee Sung-min noticed Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin's characters developing feelings for each other, he playfully said, "What? While Grandpa here was living so fiercely, that's what you two have been doing? How could you do that to me, guys?", which made Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin burst into laughter.As they continued to watch themselves acting as university students, Shin Hyun-bin said, "Joong Ki and I have spoken a lot about these scenes... We were like...", then tried to find the word that best described their feelings back when they were shooting those scenes.Song Joong Ki laughingly commented, "Ah yes, we felt... Guilty; guilty about playing the role of a university student."Shin Hyun-bin added, "Exactly. We're both like, 'Is this really going to be okay?' When we were acting, we didn't feel that way, because we were too focused on filming our scenes. But when we were taking pictures... We just... Yeah...", then awkwardly laughed.Born in September 1985, Song Joong Ki is 37 years old, and Shin Hyun-bin is 36 years old; she was born in April 1986.The story of 'Reborn Rich' centers around a secretary 'Yoon Hyun-woo' who manages enterprise risk for a wealthy family of 'Soon Yang'.'Yoon Hyun-woo' unexpectedly dies, then is reborn as the youngest member of that same family named 'Jin Do-jun'—with all his memories intact.'Jin Do-jun' believes that one of the members of 'Soon Yang' family killed him, and there is a good reason why he was born as part of their family.From the moment when he realized that him being born as 'Jin Do-jun' was not a dream, he builds the future, based on the things that he knows about the world around him and global economy.(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)