뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Shin Hyun-bin State They Felt Guilty to Be Acting as University Students
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Shin Hyun-bin State They Felt Guilty to Be Acting as University Students

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Shin Hyun-bin State They Felt Guilty to Be Acting as University Students

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.30 11:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Shin Hyun-bin State They Felt Guilty to Be Acting as University Students
Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Shin Hyun-bin revealed that they felt guilty to be acting as university students in their drama. 

On November 29, JTBC's current drama 'Reborn Rich' uploaded a video of Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun-bin and Lee Sung-min sharing their thoughts while watching the third and fourth episode of 'Reborn Rich' together. 

In the third and fourth episode, Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin turn into their characters from the time when they were at university. 

When Lee Sung-min noticed Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin's characters developing feelings for each other, he playfully said, "What? While Grandpa here was living so fiercely, that's what you two have been doing? How could you do that to me, guys?", which made Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun-bin burst into laughter. 
Song Joong Ki
As they continued to watch themselves acting as university students, Shin Hyun-bin said, "Joong Ki and I have spoken a lot about these scenes... We were like...", then tried to find the word that best described their feelings back when they were shooting those scenes. 

Song Joong Ki laughingly commented, "Ah yes, we felt... Guilty; guilty about playing the role of a university student." 

Shin Hyun-bin added, "Exactly. We're both like, 'Is this really going to be okay?' When we were acting, we didn't feel that way, because we were too focused on filming our scenes. But when we were taking pictures... We just... Yeah...", then awkwardly laughed. 

Born in September 1985, Song Joong Ki is 37 years old, and Shin Hyun-bin is 36 years old; she was born in April 1986. 
Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki
The story of 'Reborn Rich' centers around a secretary 'Yoon Hyun-woo' who manages enterprise risk for a wealthy family of 'Soon Yang'. 

'Yoon Hyun-woo' unexpectedly dies, then is reborn as the youngest member of that same family named 'Jin Do-jun'—with all his memories intact.

'Jin Do-jun' believes that one of the members of 'Soon Yang' family killed him, and there is a good reason why he was born as part of their family. 

From the moment when he realized that him being born as 'Jin Do-jun' was not a dream, he builds the future, based on the things that he knows about the world around him and global economy. 

(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.