[SBS Star] Real Estate Company that Scammed Taeyeon & Thousands More Forwarded to Prosecution

According to reports on November 28, CEO 'A' and 20 other employees of the company have been forwarded to prosecution on charges of scamming over 3,000 individuals into buying lands that are later found out to be controlled by law.
Police stated that this company falsely advertised that it had undisclosed information of development plans for the lands in Songpa-gu, Gangdong-gu, Wonju, and Pyeongtaek.
The company is reportedly to have received over 250 billion won (approximately 213 million dollars) from investors.
However, it was later revealed that the lands sold by the company was protected under the Forest Conservation Law, meaning that the lands are not eligible for development under the law.
The charged individuals have now been forwarded to prosecution, and will soon face the judges.
