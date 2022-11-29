뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Talks About Marrying His 10-year Girlfriend Sooyoung
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Talks About Marrying His 10-year Girlfriend Sooyoung

[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Talks About Marrying His 10-year Girlfriend Sooyoung

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.29 18:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Talks About Marrying His 10-year Girlfriend Sooyoung
Actor Chung Kyung-ho talked about marrying his 10-year girlfriend Sooyoung of Girls' Generation. 

On November 29, Chung Kyung-ho met the press at one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul for an interview. 

During the interview, Chung Kyung-ho was asked about his relationship with Sooyoung, specifically whether he will marry her. 

Chung Kyung-ho answered, "Yeah, we'll get married when it's time. But we haven't had a talk about this in any details yet.", then added with a big smile, "It's only been 10 years, you know." 

As the reporters mentioned him being frequently spotted on Sooyoung's Instagram through likes and comments, the actor laughed and said, "Well, I used to be conscious of the public about our relationship in the past, but I don't think I'm conscious of that anymore that's probably why I'm there often."
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
After that, Chung Kyung-ho revealed what Sooyoung means to him, "It's been very long with her. We've spent 10 years of our lives together. In those years, we've shared so many memories and had lots of conversation. It may even be that we speak to each other more than anybody else in our lives." 

He laughingly continued, "One of the reasons why I like Sooyoung is because she eats a lot. I'm a light eater, but she's not. I like that."

Then, Chung Kyung-ho shared how Sooyoung responded to his new movie 'Men of Plastic'. 

Chung Kyung-ho stated, "She came to the premiere and told me that she had fun watching it. But actually, our acting is one thing that we don't speak about to one another." 

He explained, "I think it's because we both act, so we try to respect the work of the other person. We usually just support each other for our work in the acting industry. We never really say how it was or anything like that." 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started going out in 2012, and they went public with their relationship in January 2014.

Previously, Chung Kyung-ho shared that him and Sooyoung also raised a dog together. 

He explained that the dog's name is 'Ho-young' and it was named after their names. 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.