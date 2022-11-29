[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Talks About Marrying His 10-year Girlfriend Sooyoung

이미지 확대하기

Actor Chung Kyung-ho talked about marrying his 10-year girlfriend Sooyoung of Girls' Generation.On November 29, Chung Kyung-ho met the press at one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul for an interview.During the interview, Chung Kyung-ho was asked about his relationship with Sooyoung, specifically whether he will marry her.Chung Kyung-ho answered, "Yeah, we'll get married when it's time. But we haven't had a talk about this in any details yet.", then added with a big smile, "It's only been 10 years, you know."As the reporters mentioned him being frequently spotted on Sooyoung's Instagram through likes and comments, the actor laughed and said, "Well, I used to be conscious of the public about our relationship in the past, but I don't think I'm conscious of that anymore that's probably why I'm there often."After that, Chung Kyung-ho revealed what Sooyoung means to him, "It's been very long with her. We've spent 10 years of our lives together. In those years, we've shared so many memories and had lots of conversation. It may even be that we speak to each other more than anybody else in our lives."He laughingly continued, "One of the reasons why I like Sooyoung is because she eats a lot. I'm a light eater, but she's not. I like that."Then, Chung Kyung-ho shared how Sooyoung responded to his new movie 'Men of Plastic'.Chung Kyung-ho stated, "She came to the premiere and told me that she had fun watching it. But actually, our acting is one thing that we don't speak about to one another."He explained, "I think it's because we both act, so we try to respect the work of the other person. We usually just support each other for our work in the acting industry. We never really say how it was or anything like that."Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started going out in 2012, and they went public with their relationship in January 2014.Previously, Chung Kyung-ho shared that him and Sooyoung also raised a dog together.He explained that the dog's name is 'Ho-young' and it was named after their names.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)