[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Cannot Stop Laughing After Unexpectedly Hearing Lee Kwang Soo's Voice in a Radio Ad
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.29 17:22
Actress Lee Sunbin could not stop laughing after she unexpectedly heard her longtime boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo's voice in a radio commercial. 

On November 29 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', Lee Sunbin was unable to stop laughing for ages. 

On this day, singer Navi hosted the show as a cover for the original host comedienne Kim Shin-young and Lee Sunbin made a guest appearance. 
Lee Sunbin
During the show, Navi asked Lee Sunbin about herself as well as her upcoming drama 'Work Later, Drink Now 2'. 

Not long after they began talking together, they were given a short break while the commercials were being played. 

When one of the commercials was played, Lee Sunbin suddenly expressed the liveliest surprise at the sound of a familiar voice, then started laughing so hard. 

The commercial turned out to be a commercial featuring Lee Kwang Soo, and his voice happened to be heard then. 
Lee Sunbin
Lee Sunbin laughed, although the break was over, but Navi tried to pretend as if nothing happened and just continue their talk from where they left off earlier. 

But Lee Sunbin just could not stop laughing; she even made sounds with her nose. 

Navi also laughed and asked Lee Sunbin, "Are you okay? Why are you like snoring with your nose? What's the reason for your big laugh?" 

Lee Sunbin calmed herself down, then explained, "It's just that I was too surprised." 

Navi laughingly responded, "I mean, we were all surprised too. It wasn't like we played that commercial on purpose. Or... Did you play it on purpose, producer?" 

As Navi saw the show's producer shaking the head, she said to Lee Sunbin, "Yeah, it was just randomly played!", then laughed with Lee Sunbin. 
Lee Sunbin
Back in December 2018, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo confirmed their 5-month relationship; they have been together for over five years now. 

(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, 'SBS Catch' YouTube, 'masijacoke850714' 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
 
