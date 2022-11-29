[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Cannot Stop Laughing After Unexpectedly Hearing Lee Kwang Soo's Voice in a Radio Ad

On November 29 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', Lee Sunbin was unable to stop laughing for ages.
On this day, singer Navi hosted the show as a cover for the original host comedienne Kim Shin-young and Lee Sunbin made a guest appearance.
Not long after they began talking together, they were given a short break while the commercials were being played.
When one of the commercials was played, Lee Sunbin suddenly expressed the liveliest surprise at the sound of a familiar voice, then started laughing so hard.
The commercial turned out to be a commercial featuring Lee Kwang Soo, and his voice happened to be heard then.
But Lee Sunbin just could not stop laughing; she even made sounds with her nose.
Navi also laughed and asked Lee Sunbin, "Are you okay? Why are you like snoring with your nose? What's the reason for your big laugh?"
Lee Sunbin calmed herself down, then explained, "It's just that I was too surprised."
Navi laughingly responded, "I mean, we were all surprised too. It wasn't like we played that commercial on purpose. Or... Did you play it on purpose, producer?"
As Navi saw the show's producer shaking the head, she said to Lee Sunbin, "Yeah, it was just randomly played!", then laughed with Lee Sunbin.
(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, 'SBS Catch' YouTube, 'masijacoke850714' 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)
(SBS Star)