뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Producer RedOne Talks About Making a World Cup Hit 'Dreamers' with BTS JUNGKOOK
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Producer RedOne Talks About Making a World Cup Hit 'Dreamers' with BTS JUNGKOOK

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Producer RedOne Talks About Making a World Cup Hit 'Dreamers' with BTS JUNGKOOK

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.29 15:55 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Producer RedOne Talks About Making a World Cup Hit Dreamers with BTS JUNGKOOK
RedOne, Moroccan-Swedish music producer who is currently the creative entertainment executive of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, spoke about making a World Cup hit 'Dreamers' with JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On November 28, American news outlet Associated Press posted their video interview with RedOne online. 

During the interview, RedOne was asked if he could share his thought on the official World Cup tournament soundtrack 'Dreamers' by JUNGKOOK featuring Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. 
JUNGKOOK
Regarding the huge success of 'Dreamers', RedOne stated, "It's the first time ever in history that a World Cup song did this well on the first day of release. It charted no. 1 on music charts in over 100 countries. We've just released it, but the music video is doing crazy well right now as well. It surpassed 20 million views in two days. It's unbelievable. It's the power of music and football together." 

The music producer continued, "JUNGKOOK was professional. He was like, 'How do you want me to do this?', 'Is this the way to sing this part?' and so on. It was quick and amazing." 

He excitedly carried on, "It's also with no promotions; there hasn't been any promotions. Just the performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. However, the song, boom! No. 1! That's how much JUNGKOOK is loved. And that also shows how much him and the song are doing well. I'm very blessed to be part of it." 

Lastly, he added with a smile, "The soundtrack is people from different regions, combining their cultures and bringing people together. That's one of the main reasons why I love football. Bringing people and cultures together with no judgments. Just love, love, love." 
 

'Dreamers' debuted at the World Cup opening ceremony and soon topped charts around the world. 

The World Cup opening ceremony performance of 'Dreamers' reached 31 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel and 41 million views on the official BTS YouTube channel. 

The music video was released only about a week ago on November 22, but it has already clocked up over 37 million views. 
 

(Credit= 'FIFA' 'Associated Press' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.