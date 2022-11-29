[SBS Star] VIDEO: Producer RedOne Talks About Making a World Cup Hit 'Dreamers' with BTS JUNGKOOK

이미지 확대하기

RedOne, Moroccan-Swedish music producer who is currently the creative entertainment executive of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, spoke about making a World Cup hit 'Dreamers' with JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.On November 28, American news outlet Associated Press posted their video interview with RedOne online.During the interview, RedOne was asked if he could share his thought on the official World Cup tournament soundtrack 'Dreamers' by JUNGKOOK featuring Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.Regarding the huge success of 'Dreamers', RedOne stated, "It's the first time ever in history that a World Cup song did this well on the first day of release. It charted no. 1 on music charts in over 100 countries. We've just released it, but the music video is doing crazy well right now as well. It surpassed 20 million views in two days. It's unbelievable. It's the power of music and football together."The music producer continued, "JUNGKOOK was professional. He was like, 'How do you want me to do this?', 'Is this the way to sing this part?' and so on. It was quick and amazing."He excitedly carried on, "It's also with no promotions; there hasn't been any promotions. Just the performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. However, the song, boom! No. 1! That's how much JUNGKOOK is loved. And that also shows how much him and the song are doing well. I'm very blessed to be part of it."Lastly, he added with a smile, "The soundtrack is people from different regions, combining their cultures and bringing people together. That's one of the main reasons why I love football. Bringing people and cultures together with no judgments. Just love, love, love."'Dreamers' debuted at the World Cup opening ceremony and soon topped charts around the world.The World Cup opening ceremony performance of 'Dreamers' reached 31 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel and 41 million views on the official BTS YouTube channel.The music video was released only about a week ago on November 22, but it has already clocked up over 37 million views.(Credit= 'FIFA' 'Associated Press' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)